Robert Pattinson Has Finally Moved On From ‘Twilight’

Robert Pattinson rose to fame when he landed the lead role as Edward Cullen in the movie adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s novel The Twilight Saga with ex-girlfriend and co-star Kristen Stewart. The actress played the role of Bella Swan, a 17-year-old regular girl who fell in love with Edward, a telepathic vampire. Together, they earned an overwhelming fanbase worldwide, which hurled their career into the spotlight.

For Robert Pattinson, it was indeed a great foundation towards his success in the world of entertainment, but there were consequences that he had to face. While Twilight catapulted his career into a tremendous success that made him an international sensation, R-Pattz had a hard time getting out of it. As what he previously said, he had to ride in a trunk of a car just to avoid the media. The popular film series even affected his personal relationship with his ex-fiancee, British singer FKA Twigs.

To this date, many Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart fans are still all over the co-stars. Some fans still dub him as Edward despite the fact that he has had multiple films after the popular Twilight series. Fortunately, his latest movie titled Good Time has pulled him up from the overwhelming fandom that he calls the Twi-hards.

As what The Sun‘s film critic Jamie East said, Robert Pattinson looks extremely different in Good Time and his character, Constantine “Connie” Nikas, is too far from Edward Cullen. His new flick follows the story of Connie and his mentally challenged brother Nick (Ben Safdie) when their bank robbery in New York went wrong. His brother was taken into custody while he managed to escape and tried to get Nick out of jail.

For those who have seen Good Time, Robert Pattinson is no longer the infamous Edward Cullen that most fans expect him to be in his movies. He is one desperate robber who tries to save his mentally ill brother and get him out of the law enforcement’s custody. The charming and happy-go-lucky Edward days are gone.

The Economist also praised R-Pattz’s performance and pointed out that the movie has established him as a capable character actor. Robert Pattinson no longer hangs around his trademark character in The Twilight Saga. His new film has finally tossed him out of his vampire dynasty.

Good Time is directed by brothers Ben and Josh Safdie. It was chosen to vie for the Palme d’Or at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

