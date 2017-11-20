Fredrik Eklund Nursery For Twins: The Babies Have A Castle For A Room

Fredrik Eklund and his husband Derek Kaplan are counting down the days to when they will welcome their twins into their lives. Last week, Fredrik revealed that they were just weeks away from their twins’ due date and based on the baby announcement back over the summer, it sounds like the final due date is late November or early December. Even though Fredrik is still working hard in New York as a real-estate agent, he’s excited about the upcoming due date. Fredrik has been sharing his excitement on social media and he even shared photos of his home.

He’s slowly transforming his New York apartment and his Connecticut weekend home into the perfect place to enjoy fatherhood and his paternity leave. According to a new Instagram post, Fredrik Eklund is now letting fans see what he has done design-wise for the nursery and it sounds like he has turned the room into a castle. Plus, these twins have all the clothes they are going to need for a while, as he has the entire room covered in clothing, toys, and goodies for his kids. No one needs to point out that he has waited a long time to become a father.

Starting to take shape… ???????????????????????? A post shared by Fredrik Eklund (@fredrikeklundny) on Nov 18, 2017 at 12:33pm PST

Surely, Fredrik Eklund is over the moon that this pregnancy has worked out. After several failed attempts to become pregnant via a surrogate, Fredrik and his husband decided to try another surrogate and another doctor. As it turns out, this was the right move. While in Paris, France for work, Eklund learned about the pregnancy, where they were expecting one girl and one boy. Since then, Fredrik has been planning every single detail and he’s excited about becoming a father. He’s wanted to become a father for years and he has often talked about becoming a father to a baby girl named Milla. Within just a few days, his wish will come true.

Fredrik Eklund and his husband Derek Kaplan are expecting the twins any day now. While they may not share pictures of the little babies on Instagram, Eklund may feature them on an upcoming season of Million Dollar Listing: New York.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]