Chance The Rapper SNL Debut Proves He’s The Next Justin Timberlake Without His Signature Hat

Saturday Night Live (SNL) seemed to have found their new Justin Timberlake alternative in Chance The Rapper who made a very successful hosting debut in the show’s November 18th episode.

Aside from taking his hat off, the 24-year-old fast rising rapper made sure his SNL debut will be one for the books by showcasing soulful ballads, bringing in surprise guests, and knocking down a Barrack Obama-inspired sketch. Surely, he had the most of his opportunity hosting the show and the audience feedback was very positive.

According to Indie Wire, Chance The Rapper could be SNL‘s new Justin Timberlake. While being the Benjamin on the show, Chancelor Jonathan Bennett (his real name) was able to showcase consistency and strength of his hosting skills keeping the audience hooked and laughing at the same time.

In addition, the article added that his “versatility, gameness, and general sense of humor as a host” left a very impressive impact on newer and old time viewers alike. These were similar qualities Timberlake have and was considered the reason why he keeps coming back to host the show.

In fact, the Can’t Stop the Feeling! singer had already graced the Saturday Night Live stage five times joining Bill Murray, Ben Affleck, Candice Bergen, Tina Fey, Tom Hanks, and Bill Murray for the most number of appearances on the show as a host (also known as the Five-Timers Club).

November 18 IM THE HOST 11/18 Saturday the eighteenth. I got sketches ready already. LORNE I WAS BORN TO PERFORM BUT INSTEAD OF HITS IM WRITIN SKITS. #chanceonsnl A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Nov 6, 2017 at 3:57pm PST

As early as now, people were predicting he could be in this elusive group too based on his performance.

For those who were M-I-A last Saturday night, here’s a quick rundown of Chance the Rapper’s best comedic outbursts on this weekend’s SNL:

The monologue that tend to deviate from the Kate McKinnon type of sketches When he forgot the actual choreography of the musical. The instant classic Come Back Barack number When he stood his place as Steve Harvey’s (Kenan Thompson) illegitimate son during the Family Feud Him being the enthusiastic Sports Announcer

What are you thankful for, Cecil? #ChanceOnSNL A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on Nov 18, 2017 at 9:15pm PST

Meanwhile, Eminem returned on stage as the show’s musical guest and debuted his latest single Walk On Water, a song he collaborated with Beyonce. He also performed a medley featuring his previous hits Stan and Love The Way You Lie.

Saturday Night Live returns on Dec. 2 with Saoirse Ronan as celebrity host and U2 as the musical guest.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Image]