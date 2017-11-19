Warning: Beyonce’s curves are ahead in a body-hugging dress. It was supposed to be a day reserved for Serena Williams when she exchanged vows with Alexis Ohanian, but Sasha Fierce can steal a show on demand. Put it this way: Beyonce let her red bones and curly mane do the talking at Serena’s nuptials.

Days after Beyonce Knowles Carter attended Serena Williams’ wedding, the “Formation” singer treated her social media fans with pictures of her flawless figure. Queen Bey nearly broke the internet late Saturday with a dress that won’t soon be forgotten.

Just like many people recall what they were doing in 2000 when Jennifer Lopez caused hearts to flutter with her barely-there green iconic Grammy dress — with the plunging neckline, as seen on Today, that wouldn’t quit — fans won’t soon forget Beyonce’s stunning pics of her amazing hourglass assets on Serena Williams’ wedding day.

Beyonce gave birth to twins in June, and like she did with Blue Ivy Carter in 2012, the mommy of three didn’t waste time returning her body to her pre-pregnancy appearance. And, according to Daily Mail‘s reporting, the R&B singer has been putting in work at the gym.

Beyonce sported an emerald green dress at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans ceremony where she was among 200 other guests to witness Serena walk down the aisle to marry the Reddit co-founder. The dress was subtle, but provocative, as sources report.

Mrs. Carter’s green dress featured long sleeves and a pleated bodice. The Alexandre Vauthier creation also emphasized a plummeting neckline.

I've just posted a new blog: Beyonce Serves Us With HOT Images Of Her LOOONG Weave & Styles At Serena Williams Wedding https://t.co/FiN71EInIj — Sundayunityblog (@Sundayunity4) November 19, 2017

Beyonce reveals flawless figure enjoying carousel ride at wedding https://t.co/wL8YBuxuow via @DailyMailCeleb Oh serena and beyonce look nice love serena wedding dress — karen barrett (@dollsruleok) November 18, 2017

Meanwhile, Serena emerged in a moving wedding dress personally fashioned by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. Williams accented the number with a cape, millions of dollars in custom jewelry, and an arrangement of flowers, according to Vogue.

Official. ???? @melbarlowandco @allanzepedaphotography A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr.???? (@alexisohanian) on Nov 17, 2017 at 9:28pm PST

Beyonce and Serena Williams are not casual acquaintances. The pair kicked off their friendship long ago when Beyonce was still the lead singer for Destiny’s Child. Serena was featured in the “Lemonade” video that was shot in the host city of Serena’s wedding. The bride spoke to the media about Beyonce’s presence at her nuptials.

“It’s great to have Beyoncé and Jay Z supporting. It’s always wonderful to see them at tennis, and it’s always good when you can just rely on someone and know that they’re always in your corner — whether they are there or not. And that’s kind of how it is with us.”

Beyonce didn’t stop showcasing her post-baby body at Serena Williams’ wedding. Last month, the “Lemonade” singer jetted to New York for a Tidal event in Brooklyn wearing another splendid green dress.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 18, 2017 at 1:11am PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 17, 2017 at 10:03pm PDT

‘Yonce stepped on the red carpet and brought the new trend in leg reveals to a whole new level. Beyonce wore another stunning green dress that married her figure from top to bottom. Her face was fancied up with balanced hues: copper-toned skin and translucent lips.

Beyonce accessorized her alluring green dress with dazzling earrings, mahogany and burnt sienna locks, and black heels. However, Mrs. Carter dropped the mic, so to speak, in the shimmering dress with a high slit that showed off a single toned leg — just enough for a camera tease.

[Featured Image by Jemal Countess/Getty Images]