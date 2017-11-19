LPBW: Amy Roloff Posts New Photo Of Grandkids Jackson And Ember Jean, Fans Gush Over Double Dose Of Cuteness

Amy Roloff is having the time of her life being a divorced grandmother of two and it shows with her latest social media post. Amy got a visit from her two grandkids, Jackson and Ember Jean and the delighted 53-year-old reality TV star snapped a photo of the two gorgeous babies.

Amy shared the photo on Instagram and Facebook and fans were quick to flood her posts with comments on how adorable and cute the two Roloff grandchildren are.

“I could spend all day everyday with my two grandkids Jackson and Ember,” Amy said. “Love when I get to hang out with them.”

“They’re growing up so fast already. I’m so thankful.”

Amy’s followers were in unison in saying Jackson and Ember were so cute and adorable in the photo. They also said that Amy is blessed to be a grandmother to such wonderful grandchildren.

Not a few said that they hoped the cousins grow up close. In fact, one follower is confident that Jackson and Ember are going to be best buds.” Another said “they’re going to be the best of friends.”

Some of Amy’s followers said Ember looked a lot like Jeremy while Jackson has both Zach and Tori in him. While Jackson and Ember has their own looks, one fan said that both “got the Roloff ears.”

Amy is taking full advantage of her “second act.” Aside from enjoying being a grandmother to Jackson and Ember, Amy is also making sure that she takes care of herself, especially after the tumultuous divorce she and Matt had to go through.

Amy has been busy lately with her businesses. She worked hard during last month’s pumpkin season at Roloff Farms though she made sure she got to have fun by dressing up in various costume. Amy also has her Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen business to take care of. All these while shooting scenes for the new season of Little People, Big World, which Amy said will air early next year.

Despite her busy work schedule, Amy makes sure she has some time for herself, her family, her boyfriend, and her friends.

Amy has been hosting a once-a-month Wednesday soup night with Chris and their friends for the past year or so. Amy has also been going out to enjoy the company of her friends while listening to some good music. As for Chris, the two had been on a motorcycle road trip and continues to spend quality time together as much as they could. There’s even a rumor that Amy and Chris are planning to get married.

Amy posted on Twitter that she spent the night watching the movie Wonder. Amy described the film, which stars Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, and Jacob Tremblay, as excellent and that she loved it.

Amy probably thought that the movie hit close to home as Wonder is about a child with Treacher Collins Syndrome who has a hard time fitting in. Amy, her former husband, and their son Jacob went through the same process of trying to fit in despite being different from averaged-sized folks.

As a grown up, Amy continues to deal with people who have nothing better to say. Amy has had her share of detractors even if she’s become a bona fide TV star. Some fans call her out for her relationship with Marek while others question her relationship with her children, particularly Jeremy and Audrey. Her latest post showing Jackson and Ember, however, proves that all is well with Amy and her second act.

