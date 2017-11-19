Kim Kardashian West and Beyonce were spotted spending some time together at Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s wedding, despite their husbands’ long-standing beef.

While many assumed that Kim and Beyonce would avoid each other at Serena Williams’ wedding, this wasn’t the case as the pair appeared to be “more than cordial” during the ceremony. Witnesses told E! News that the “Lemonade” singer and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hung out at the VIP bar together, where they enjoyed a glass of champagne.

Although it remains unclear when Jay Z and Kanye West’s feud started, it was presumed to have escalated after Kanye’s onstage meltdown last year during his St. Pablo tour. At that time, he accused Beyonce of refusing to perform at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards unless her music video for “Formation” won Video of the Year.

It was followed by Kanye West breaking ties with Jay Z’s music streaming company Tidal, wherein he alleged that the company still owes him around $3 million. It was said that Kanye’s The Life of Pablo album, which exclusively debuted on Tidal, brought in 1.5 million new subscribers to the relatively new music platform. The “Famous” rapper was supposed to get a bonus for his contribution, but Tidal allegedly failed to tender payment.

On the Rap Radar podcast earlier this year, Jay Z impliedly said he hasn’t forgiven Kanye especially since he involved his wife and kid in the drama. He explained that while he treats Kanye like his little brother and they’ve resolved other issues in the past, dragging Jay’s family brings the problem to a different scale.

“And he knows he crossed the line,” Jay Z said. “‘Cause we’ve never let this much space go between one of our disagreements, and we’ve had many. That’s part of who we are.”

A source told Hollywood Life that Kanye opted to skip Serena’s wedding to avoid an awkward run-in with Beyonce. The source added that Kanye still has a lot of unresolved issues with Beyonce and her husband Jay Z, and thought it would be best for him to not attend and avoid stirring drama.

Tennis superstar Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian tied the knot on November 16 in a ceremony held at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans. The nuptials was a star-studded event, including Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, Ciara, and Venus Williams.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]