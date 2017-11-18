Watch Celtics Vs. Hawks 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channels, Start Time, & Odds

Saturday night brings fans the ability to watch the Celtics vs. Hawks live streaming online or on television as Boston tries to win their 15th-straight game. They’ll try to accomplish that feat on the road against an Atlanta Hawks team that has won just three games out of 15 this NBA season. Here’s the latest game preview for tonight with matchup odds, television channels, start time, and how to watch the Celtics vs. Hawks game live streaming online Saturday.

The Boston Celtics began the season on a low note as they lost offseason acquisition Gordon Hayward in just the first game of the season and then dropped two-straight games. Since that 0-2 start, they have reeled off 14-straight wins and now lead the Eastern Conference with a record of 14-2 overall. They’ll take on a 3-12 Atlanta Hawks team that Odds Shark lists as underdogs by 7.5-points at home on the point spread. The Hawks are coming off a recent 126-80 home blowout against the Sacramento Kings, though.

For moneyline bettors, Atlanta is a +220 to +230 underdog tonight. The visiting Celtics will be priced as -260 to -270 favorites, depending on the sportsbook. For the over/under, bettors are looking at 202.5 points for the game as the consensus total. Over their 14-game streak, Boston has been 12-1-1 against the spread, and they are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 road games. However, the Hawks are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 home games, and also 5-1 ATS in their last six games of the current season.

Saturday night’s Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time start. Live televised game coverage will be available through several channels or networks. For the Boston viewing region, NBC Sports Boston (NBCSB) will carry game coverage. In Atlanta regions, it will be Fox Sports Southeast (FSSE-ATL). For all other markets, the NBA League Pass subscription service will televise this game for subscribers.

Fans watching in the Boston region can see the Celtics vs. Hawks live streaming online via NBC Sports Boston website. To watch the game live streaming online, viewers in the Atlanta region can use the Fox Sports Go website or compatible apps. For customers not in those regions, an NBA League Pass subscription or purchasing just the game individually to stream tonight are the best options. More details are available at the LeaguePass.NBA.com website.

