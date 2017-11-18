The Weeknd And Bella Hadid Close To Getting Back Together? ‘He Never Stopped Loving Her,’ Says Insider

The Weeknd and ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid are reportedly talking again just weeks after the “Starboy” singer ended his 10-month-old relationship with Selena Gomez. According to reports, the Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) was spotted leaving the model’s New York City apartment on Tuesday night.

So are they a couple again? Not yet, at least according to an insider for People. But while they are not officially back together at this point in time, the source said that the two still have feelings for each other. So all is not lost for those who want to ship the former couple.

“He is talking to Bella a lot and they’ve hung out too,” said the insider. “They are not back together. There are still feelings though. Abel never stopped loving Bella.”

A second insider, this time for E!, seems to give credence to the above report, claiming that The Weeknd and Bella Hadid have agreed to “hang out and catch up” to “see where things go.” The source added that the two are just enjoying each other’s company and that they will remain friends if they don’t date again.

According to another insider, Abel apologized to Hadid for hurting her and then admitted that he still has feelings for her. Bella is reportedly willing to give The Weeknd another chance in the near future but will be keeping her guard up. Another source said that Ms. Hadid still loves Mr. Tesfaye but has decided to keep her options open.

Interestingly, there have been conflicting reports concerning Bella Hadid and The Weeknd’s current relationship. Insiders reportedly told In Touch that Abel has been “texting and calling his ex Bella Hadid” nonstop, and that the model has been ignoring him because she’s already happy with rumored new beau Drake. In October, sources claimed that Drake and Hadid have been in a secret relationship for months, which reportedly sparked some enmity between the “Hotline Bling” singer and The Weeknd. No new reports about the rumored romance between Hadid and Drake emerged since then.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are officially dating again, according to Glamour. The report came a week after the pair were spotted biking around Los Angeles.

Are Bella Hadid and The Weeknd pulling a Jelena down the road? For now, fans can only speculate until there’s an official confirmation from the former couple.

