Possible Opening Date For Mickey And Minnie’s Runaway Railway At Disney’s Hollywood Studios

There are a lot of changes happening at Walt Disney World right in the coming years, and now, there is some more information known about one huge new attraction opening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is replacing the iconic Great Movie Ride and there is some information known about the new attraction, but we haven’t yet had a release date given. Well, it seems as if that has finally changed.

Back at the D23 Expo in July, it was officially announced that the Great Movie Ride was closing and making way for Mickey Mouse’s first-ever ride. The family-friendly attraction has had a bit of information given forth, but everyone keeps wanting to know when it is going to open.

As tons of changes are taking place at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, this new attraction can’t be forgotten. It is known that one land will open in the summer of 2018 and the other in 2019, but again…when will Mickey and Minnie’s ride open?

According to WDWNT, internal documents state that operations of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway will leave the hands of Walt Disney Imagineering in April of 2019. That is when Hollywood Studios is expected to take over things and prep it for its opening.

If that is the case, it appears as if Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway could open up sometime in either April or May due to the transfer of operations. That gives fans a general idea of when the attraction may open, and that at least brings the window down to just a two-month period.

A good point is made that May 1, 2019, will be the 30th anniversary of Disney’s Hollywood Studios which wouldn’t be a bad date for the attraction to open. Of course, that is nothing but an assumption even though it makes a lot of sense.

With Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opening in Disneyland first, the opening of Runaway Railway could take some of the pressure/crowds off of California. That would then lead the way for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to open later in the year (2019) at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

For now, this all needs to be taken with a grain of salt and as an assumption, but the internal documents and park’s 30th anniversary do start shaping things a bit.

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is going to be an attraction unlike anything seen before and it will finally give the main mouse the ride he deserves. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is undergoing major changes and the loss of the Great Movie Ride is a casualty that simply couldn’t have been avoided. At least now, WDW fans have the thrill of knowing at least an idea of when the new attraction will open in 2019.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]