Joseline Hernandez Drops Cardi B Diss Track ‘Hate Me Now’ And Twitter Responds

Joseline Hernandez has taken aim at Cardi B in what seems like an unprovoked attack on diss track “Hate Me Now.” After releasing a slew of mixtapes, Cardi B went straight to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with the summer anthem “Bodak Yellow.”

Joseline Hernandez’s on and off boyfriend and fellow Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta cast member Stevie J stated earlier this year that the Puerto Rican princess is jealous of Cardi B’s success. Stevie J claimed that Joseline will not let him see his daughter Bonnie Bella due to Cardi’s success.

However, Joseline later denied having beef with the Bronx rapper. In a Breakfast Club interview, Joseline gave a shout out to Cardi B when co-host Charlamagne asked whether her success as a fellow Love and Hip-Hop cast member bothered her.

Earlier this week, Joseline released a snippet of the diss track, which was seemingly aimed at the 25-year-old rapper with the following lyrics: “Drag a Bronx b*tch, yeah I said it –what you gunna do?/Fabricated, illustrated, cartoon/Bloody my a**”… who the hell cosigned this h*e?”

Joseline questioned Cardi B’s NYC blood gang affiliation, which the Bronx rapper has made several references to in her songs. Cardi confirmed her affiliation with the Blood gang in a Tweet where she claimed that she has been a member since the age of 16.

Twitter responded to the diss track with many mocking Joseline for the unprovoked attack.

Wendy Williams stated that Joseline is no Cardi B when giving her opinion on the diss track, according to Hot New Hip Hop. The Bronx rapper released a snippet of a hot track where she seemingly responds to Joseline and all her haters.

Cardi B previously stated that she is not interested in feuding with other women in the industry but due to her success, many have criticized the “Bodak Yellow” rapper.

The 25-year-old rapper started dating Offset from the Migos earlier this year. The couple became engaged in October and many TV networks were quick to make offers for a wedding special; however, nothing has been confirmed.

Cardi B recently collaborated with the Migos and Nicki Minaj on “MotorSport” and will be releasing a new single later this year.

