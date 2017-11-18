‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Kelly Thiebaud Heads Back To Port Charles

General Hospital is at the top of the soap opera game. The ratings have been climbing with the return of familiar faces. It has been a work in progress for the General Hospital writers, and they are pulling it off with November sweeps this year. Returning characters are a big deal for long-time fans. Even after years pass, they still remember their favorites and have hopes they will return to Port Charles at some point.

With the Christmas season approaching, more familiar faces are expected to be seen on General Hospital. The families will all get together, bringing some of the recurring characters back around. Alongside them, a fan-favorite will be returning to stir up some trouble in Port Charles. According to Soap Opera Digest, Kelly Thiebaud will be reprising her role as Britt Westbourne in December. It is dubbed as a short stint, which means she will likely only appear in a few episodes. This likely means that Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) will be back on General Hospital again. It has been a while since she has been seen, and fans are missing her devious ways.

Kelly Thiebaud originated the role of Britt Westbourne in 2012. She has had a tumultuous existence on the show, one that has tarnished her image in Port Charles for good. General Hospital fans begged to have her paired with Bryan Craig (ex-Morgan Corinthos) at the time because the two were dating. Thiebaud and Craig have split since then, making a return less awkward. She exited the role in 2014 but returned the following year for a brief storyline. Now that the General Hospital writers have brought her back, there are plenty of questions about where she will fit in and why.

Could Britt Westbourne have information relating to the tale of two Jasons? General Hospital writers aren’t going to bring a character like her back for a short stint without a purpose. There are several scenarios that could fit here, but her connection right now is she left Port Charles to be with her father, Cesar Faison (Anders Hove). He is the one who shot Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) back in 2012. An official air date for Kelly Thiebaud on General Hospital was not announced. Fans are excited to see her as Britt again in Port Charles, even if only for a short while.

