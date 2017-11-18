‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Teases His Character’s Return From The Dead

Game of Thrones Season 7 ended with a lot of cliffhangers that everyone hopes to get some answers as soon as Season 8 premieres in two years. The popular HBO series is also known for bringing dead characters back to life including Jon Snow (Kit Harington) who was revived by Melisandre (Carice van Houten) at The Wall. Recently, one of the show’s famous actors hinted his return to the spin-offs that are already in the pipeline and fans are thrilled with the possibility of seeing his villainous character again.

Metro recently quoted Game of Thrones actor Charles Dance, who played Lord Tywin Lannister in the show for four years that he is keen on the idea of returning to the spin-offs. The 71-year-old star said that he would love to do it as long as it would be of the same caliber. He went on to say that the show is a wonderful series and all of them were lucky to have been part of the show.

Dance’s Tywin Lannister was one of the iconic villains in Game of Thrones, who hated his own son Tyrion (Peter Dinklage). Fans can recall that he was the one who sentenced his son to death and accused him of poisoning Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson). The Head of the House Lannister knows Tyrion did not kill his grandson and even branded the Tyrion’s girlfriend Shae as someone who offers her flesh for money.

“I look back on it fondly. Occasionally you have long days in the cold, the horse doesn’t behave properly, or the armour sticks in the back of your neck, but we’re not down in the mines digging for coal, we’re actors.”

Charles Dance (Tywin Lannister) says he'd return for a #GameofThrones prequel. Fine by me. https://t.co/D1lVkZcWIs pic.twitter.com/xPTlle6njx — Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) November 13, 2017

Tyrion. aiming at his father’s heart using Joffrey’s crossbow, eventually killed Tywin, who was confident enough that his son would not harm him in any way. Game of Thrones Season 4 was the last time that fans saw the Lord of Casterly Rock alive, but if he is making a comeback to the show’s spin-offs, fans would be thrilled. Winter is Coming suggests that if Charles Dance reprises his role in the spin-offs, it could be a young Tywin Lannister.

A young Tywin would be interesting and to make him appear younger on the spin-offs of Game of Thrones wouldn’t be an arduous work for the guys behind HBO’s popular fantasy series. Dance’s recent comments came after fans spotted Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) with other GOT actors in Belfast. Since then, fans strongly believe that the 38-year-old actor is finally returning to the show.

Game of Thrones Season 8 is expected to return to the small screens in 2019.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]