Blac Chyna Explains Why She Wants To Be A Rapper: ‘I Already Reached The Highest Point Of My Career’

Blac Chyna is ready to take her career to the next level, this time, as a full-fledged rapper. The Rob & Chyna star recently opened up about her transition into the music industry and shared some interesting details about her major career move.

Speaking with XXL, the 29-year-old former exotic dancer revealed that she has been working hard on her music career. In the interview, Blac Chyna shared what pushed her to be a rapper and try her luck in a completely different field.

Blac Chyna explained that at this point in her life, she wanted to try something new and just explore other possibilities for herself. The reality star confidently claimed that she already reached the highest points of her other careers, particularly in business and TV.

Apparently, Blac Chyna felt like she should be doing something new now that she managed to be successful in her other ventures.

“I done kinda reached the highest of the things I was doing,” Blac Chyna pointed out. “I’m an entrepreneur, I have a shop, I have Lashed, I have 88 Fin, I done did the TV scene. I done did all that so it’s like, ‘Hey, Chyna, what’s your next big thing?'”

The aspiring rapper also claimed that her music career should be “really easy” for her, especially with all the connections she made in the industry. In fact, Blac Chyna revealed that she did not hesitate to choose music over acting as her next career path.

“I told myself it’s either two ways you could go with this,” the reality star shared. “You either go music or you could do acting. And I’m like, uh, music. Hello! I’m already around it and most of the people I already know them anyway, so, it should be really easy for me.”

Blac Chyna added that her friends in the music field could definitely lend her a hand whenever she needs it. She cited the likes of French Montana and Nicki Minaj whom she considers good friends.

Meanwhile, Blac Chyna remains secretive about specific details of her upcoming album. However, she confirmed that she has been busy recording in the studio. In fact, she just dropped a new teaser for her debut song earlier this month, adding more hype to her upcoming album.

According to TMZ, Blac Chyna teamed up with famous music producer Mally Mall for her first rap song. In the audio clip shared by the gossip site, Blac Chyna can be heard doing the hook, dropping some explicit-filled lyrics, “Pop that p***y like a pistol, yeah.”

Interestingly, Blac Chyna admitted that she has a variety of musical influences. The reality star shared that she enjoyed listening to Jennifer Lopez, Spice Girls, Linkin Park, JAY-Z, DMX, and Lil Wayne.

When asked about her dream collaborations, Blac Chyna revealed that she is looking forward to working with Rihanna, Migos, French Montana, Trey Songz, and Gwen Stefani.

Although she’s ready to kick off her career as a rapper, Blac Chyna reiterated that she is still weighing in on signing a record label or just be an independent artist.

With all the controversies she’s involved with, Blac Chyna is expecting people to talk good and bad about her. However, she still hopes to show everyone that she deserves to be a rapper.

“My fears going into this are for people not to take me serious,” Blac Chyna admitted. “Of course, people are gonna talk—good, bad, whatnot. I would just like to say to anybody that is for or against [my rap career], just keep an open eye, an open heart, and an open ear.”

