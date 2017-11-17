It’s like seeing the Sephora version of a car crash!

Brittney Nelson, a makeup artist that went to a Sephora in Augusta, Georgia, says she was shocked at what she saw when she arrived. A whole display of the brand Make Up For Ever at Sephora looked as if it was used to fingerpaint, and reportedly, the damage totaled over $1,000 (Sephora employees say the whole display needs to be replaced). Nelson snapped photos at Sephora to share with her followers on Facebook asking that parents who shop Sephora with their kids think twice.

“Shop for your makeup [at Sephora] without [their] tiny humans.”

Brittney Nelson, whose company is Extraordinary Life Makeup Artistry, posted what she called a Sephora PSA on Facebook.

“$1300 of Make Up Forever eye shadow destroyed at Sephora tonight due to a small child. I’m sure he/she thought they were like finger paints and had no idea how naughty they were being. Tons of destroyed product and pissed Sephora cast members are a not a happy place to be. Mammas, please shop for your makeup ???? without your tiny humans. It’s not fun for you…or them…or the expensive product. Anna Heath and I about passed out when we saw this atrocity. Being me, I’ve needed to bring Allie into many makeup stores as she’s grown and had a strict ‘hands in pockets’ rule for her and a strict 10-minute rule for me. It was very helpful so if you must take your kiddos makeup shopping I suggest trying it.”

Parents who not only bring their kids on inappropriate outings but let them run rampant are the worst…look at this, $1300 worth of MUF destroyed by an unattended child a Sephora.???????????? pic.twitter.com/za7B60ocjY — ???? (@sharplikeafox) November 14, 2017

But while Brittney Nelson got pushback and was called a “mommy-shamer” for her Sephora post by some, most people on social media agreed that assuming that people who work retail should also watch your kids is a no-no. Especially responding were moms who can’t imagine letting their kids run wild at Sephora, a place filled with small bottles, lots of colors, and possible poisons.

“I just saw a post of the tester shadows at Sephora being destroyed by some kid while the mom shops and I’m so TRIGGERED.”

The Sephora photos with smeared lip color and eye shadow were a shock to those who are big makeup and Sephora fans.

“I have 3 small kids. Whenever I go anywhere with them, every two minutes (max!!) I’m doing a head count. That woman whose child ruined the Sephora display is careless & self-absorbed. It’s my job to make sure my kids aren’t destroying store property. Period.”

And while there were a few people that claimed that mommy-shaming is never okay, most people on Twitter said that in this situation, who else would you blame, saying that a place like Sephora is obviously too tempting for small children. One woman made a popular point saying that the mess at Sephora had to have taken quite a bit of time, so where was the parent?

“And people tell me that you don’t have kids, don’t tell me how to raise my kids… We all have been around children long enough to know if they’re behaving badly!!!”

