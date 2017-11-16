Meghan King Edmonds Slams Her Co-Stars As Rumors Surface She Is On The ‘RHOC’ Chopping Block For Season 13

Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Orange County is winding down, and Meghan King Edmonds might find herself without an orange to hold come next year. With her future on the show in doubt, Edmonds confessed that she doesn’t respect her co-stars and won’t miss the show once she’s gone.

According to All About the Real Housewives, Edmonds is one of three cast members on the chopping block for Season 13. Although Bravo has not officially confirmed the Season 13 cast, Edmonds, Peggy Sulahian, and Lydia McLaughlin might not return for another year. In light of all the rumors, Edmonds told the outlet that she definitely won’t miss the drama if producers give her the boot.

“Oh well, thank you, you’re very sweet. You never know I guess but if I’m fired I wouldn’t miss the darkness and cloudy energy that comes with engaging with people whom you don’t hold in high regard or even respect for that matter,” Edmonds shared.

Inside sources claim that Bravo will not make any casting decisions until December after the reunions have aired. Meghan King Edmonds has fit in well with the other women on the show and has generated a lot of drama over the years. Sulahian and McLaughlin’s exit shouldn’t create too much drama with fans, but Edmonds will definitely be harder to replace.

Although Edmonds was pretty general in her original remarks, she recently made it clear that she does not respect Vicki Gunvalson. According to Champagne and Shade, Edmonds slammed Gunvalson for treating her badly and believes it is time for the OG of the OC to leave the show for good. While Edmonds says she tries hard to get along with all of her co-stars, she admitted that she’s never liked Gunvalson.

Edmonds’ bad relationship with Gunvalson has been well documented on RHOC. Last year, Edmonds spoke out when Gunvalson started rumors about Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge’s husbands. When asked if Gunvalson should get a second chance, Edmonds said she is done with her lies and would fire her if she had the power. Unfortunately, it sounds like Edmonds might be the one who gets the boot after this season.

Bravo has not commented on the casting rumors for Season 13.

Fans can watch Meghan King Edmonds and Vicki Gunvalson go head-to-head when the Season 12 reunion of The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Monday night on Bravo.

