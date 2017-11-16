Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Dish On Their Future Engagement, Plans For Kids

Vanderpump Rules cast members Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright opened up about their future during an appearance at the 2nd Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in Los Angeles last week.

According to a new report, the couple’s relationship will be faced with “a lot of drama” and “a lot of chaos” during the upcoming sixth season of the Bravo TV reality show. However, when it comes to their current status, they appear to be quite happy with one another as they look forward to taking the next step in their romance.

“I have ideas. I’ve got plans,” Jax Taylor explained to Us Weekly magazine of his potential plans to propose to Brittany Cartwright, according to a November 15 report. “I always have something going on upstairs.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been dating for about two and a half years, and while they aren’t on the same page when it comes to their future marriage, they both “definitely” want children. As Taylor joked, he would have kids tomorrow, but his girlfriend isn’t in any rush at the present time. Instead, she hopes to get married first.

For the past two years, Jax Taylor and his girlfriend have been living together and working together at SUR Restaurant, where Vanderpump Rules is filmed, and soon, they will be returning to Brittany Cartwright’s hometown in Kentucky, where their spinoff was shot.

As fans of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will recall, they didn’t have the easiest time with one another during filming on their spinoff show, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, and attribute the majority of the drama between them to filming on the series. During the show, in one of the more dramatic moments, Taylor was seen fighting with his girlfriend in front of her family and making her cry.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Tom Sandoval, don’t miss the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to premiere on December 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

As for a potential second season of their reality show, a confirmation of such has not yet been made.

