Ivanka Trump Burns GOP Senate Nominee Roy Moore Over Alleged Sexual Misconduct With Children

President Trump’s daughter and White House special advisor, Ivanka Trump, has turned up the heat on Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore. Where Donald Trump ignored questions from reporters on the Moore scandal yesterday, the first daughter was far from circumspect on the issue. As reported by CNN, Moore has been accused of pursuing sexual relationships with teenagers while he was in his thirties. One of Moore’s alleged victims was just 14-years-old at the time of the allegations which reportedly occurred 40 years ago.

While Donald Trump has remained silent on the issue, Ivanka took aim at Moore and let him have both barrels. According to the New York Daily News, the first daughter was being interviewed by Associated Press when she let loose on Moore. Ivanka said that “there is a special place in hell for people who prey on children.” Ms. Trump went on to say that she “has no reason to doubt the victim’s accounts,” and that she has seen “no valid explanation” from Moore about the allegations.

Ivanka Trump’s comments are arguably the most high-profile leveled against Roy Moore to date, but the first daughter stopped short of calling on him to drop out of the race for the Senate. To date, Moore has given no indication that he intends to step down.

As reported by News Max, Roy Moore is standing in the special election to fill the seat in Alabama once held by Jeff Sessions, President Trump’s appointment as Attorney General. The election is to be held on December 12. Multiple women have come forward to say that Moore either pursued a sexual relationship or sexually assaulted them whilst they were teenagers.

Moore is a former Alabama state judge who served as Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court. He also is the founder and president of the Foundation for Moral Law. The allegations of sexual misconduct are far from the only controversies surrounding Moore. Moore has been condemned for his anti-homosexual, anti-Muslim, and far-right views.

Moore is a Christian Fundamentalist who has previous ties to neo-Confederates and white nationalist groups. Many Republicans, including the leader of the House, Kevin McCarthy, and leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, have called on Moore to drop out of the race for the Senate. To date, he shows no sign of doing so.

[Featured Image by Robert F. Bukaty/AP Images]