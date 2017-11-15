Roy Moore’s Lawyer To Kenyan-Born Canadian MSNBC Host: Your Background Helps You Grasp Dating 14-Year-Old Girl

Trenton Garmon is catching a whole lot of flak for pointing to the “background” of Ali Velshi during an interview with Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle on MSNBC. As an attorney for Senate candidate Roy Moore, Garmon was having a conversation with the MSNBC hosts about the controversy swirling around Moore and his alleged sexual misconduct, which reportedly included a teen as young as 14 years of age, according to the Washington Post. The publication notes that Leigh Corfman was only 14 years of age when Roy allegedly approached her and her mother outside of a courtroom. Leigh’s mother had to go into the courtroom in Etowah County, Alabama, so Roy allegedly offered to watch the 14-year-old to help her mother deal with child custody issues inside the courtroom. While her mother was inside dealing with the case, Leigh alleges that Moore asked for her phone number, and the duo kept in contact and saw each other in person within days.

Leigh claimed that Roy disrobed and guided her hand to touch him on his crotch area above his underwear, but Leigh said that she asked Roy to take her home. While asking Trenton about these accusations, the MSNBC hosts experienced an unexpected answer from Moore’s lawyer. Stephanie asked Garmon why Moore would have had to request permission from the mothers of young teenagers to date them if he didn’t ever date a teen young enough to need parental permission to date. That’s when Garmon looked off-screen and said that he had been reading about Ali’s “diverse” background, which could potentially help him understand the notion of asking for parental permission to date daughters.

Roy Moore's Attny. Trenton Garmon suggests Ali Velshi's "background" would help him understand why Moore would date underage women — @AliVelshi is from Canada pic.twitter.com/e061tiz9Nx — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 15, 2017

As reported by the Daily Beast, Velshi was born in Nairobi, Kenya, but Ali grew up in Canada. Ruhle pointed out the fact that Ali hailed from Canada to Moore’s lawyer. Velshi, whose parents are of Gujarati Indian descent, remained mostly quiet during the heated part of the interaction, which featured Ruhle digging to get to the bottom of Garmon’s comments.

When Ruhle asked how Ali’s background related to dating a 14-year-old girl, Garmon claimed that he hadn’t finished his thought in order to explain his rationale. Ruhle pressed Garmon to answer how Velshi’s background related to anyone attempting to date a child.

“Please answer. What does Ali Velshi’s background have to do with dating children, 14-year-old girls?”

Garmon went on to claim that culturally, the notion of asking permission from parents to date young daughters is different in various background. On Twitter, Garmon’s comments are being called a “dog whistle” to hate groups.

the circumstances of roy moore attorney trenton garmon's law license suspension are pretty wild pic.twitter.com/GnotK4yxIs — kev (@kept_simple) November 15, 2017

[Featured Image by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images]