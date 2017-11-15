‘This Is Us’ Fans React To The Cliffhanger They Didn’t See Coming, Chrissy Metz Speaks Out [Spoilers]

This Is Us fans are in mourning following another setback for a member of the Pearson clan. At the end of the Kevin-centric episode, “Number One,” a bombshell was dropped about his pregnant twin sister: Kate lost her baby.

The unexpected reveal came as Kevin Pearson’s (Justin Hartley) hit rock bottom in his downward opiate addiction spiral. This Is Us fans weren’t expecting any news about Kate — Chrissy Metz didn’t appear in the episode at all — but the sad reveal paves the way for next week’s Kate-themed episode, “Number Two.” Previews for the episode, which you can see below, see the miscarriage take its toll on a distraught Kate as she tells her fiancé, Toby (Chris Sullivan), that he doesn’t understand the loss because it happened to her, not him.

This Is Us viewers were blindsided by the cliffhanger ending, even though they knew early on that Kate’s pregnancy was high-risk. The character previously revealed that her advanced age — 37 — means her pregnancy was considered “geriatric.” In addition, Kate’s weight was another factor that could complicate things.

After the heartbreaking ending to “Number One,” This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman took to social media to explain that while writers “didn’t want” this to happen to Kate; it’s something that does happen in real life. In addition, Chrissy Metz explained that while Kate’s miscarriage storyline is “devastating,” it is also an important one that needs to be talked about.

“It’s devastating, I know, but @ThisIsUsWriters take us on the journey of despair to express an important storyline and situation we are often too afraid to discuss,” Metz wrote.

RE: THAT ENDING (SPOILER): We didn't want it to happen to them. But we're trying to capture real life, and it happens. A lot. Next week is a difficult, ultimately life-affirming ep about love & family. We hope you'll watch it & talk about it – not enough people do. #ThisIsUs — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) November 15, 2017

It's devastating, I know, but @ThisIsUsWriters take us on the journey of despair to express an important story line and situation we are often too afraid to discuss #ThisIsUs https://t.co/mQC5iU4aIH — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) November 15, 2017

Still, many This Is Us fans reacted on social media to ask why the Pearsons can’t seem to catch a break.

“Y’all could have let Kate have this,” one upset viewer tweeted.

Y’all could’ve let Kate have this. Y’all really could’ve. #ThisIsUs — Cruella NoChill (@madphenixrising) November 15, 2017

And to the #ThisIsUs writers, didn’t we tell you not to do this to Kate??? DIDN’T WE? y’all are so very disrespectful. — Danielle aka Bah Humblebug (@FrizzyFroPod) November 15, 2017

Noooooooooo!!!!! @ThisIsUsWriters how could you do this to Kate @ChrissyMetz?!!! I’m so upset right now!!!! ???????????? #ThisIsUs — Sarah French (@SarahSFrench) November 15, 2017

I knew they were gonna do that to Kate. ☹️ I cannot watch next week's episode. I'm already bawling my eyes out. #ThisIsUs — Kathy Nickolson (@KatNickolBee) November 15, 2017

They spend the whole episode focusing on Kevin, drop a Kate bombshell in the last second, and tease us with 8 seconds of pure sobbing with the trailer at the end. I'm in a glass case of emotion! #ThisIsUs — Mat Barbur (@AlwaysThursday1) November 15, 2017

To the writers and producers of #ThisIsUs repeat after me:

Kate. ????

Needs. ????

To. ????

Catch. ????

A. ????

Break. ???? Again, and again till the show ends. Please. — Troy Onyango (@TroyOnyango) November 15, 2017

Many This Is Us viewers were upset over the controversial ending to “Number One” because they thought Kate Pearson would finally find her happy ending. Others embraced the pregnancy storyline because they were happy the Kate character finally had an arc that wasn’t completely focused on her weight. Even Chrissy Metz seemed thrilled.

Just a few weeks ago, Metz talked to People about fan reaction to Kate’s baby news, and she seemed as excited as anyone.

“Everyone was over the moon about Kate’s news!” Metz told the magazine. “I think people are already choosing baby names. I’m sure she would name the baby Jack if he was a boy. That’s what’s so special about naming a child after a loved one. The legacy and beautiful memories that will be created are that much more meaningful.”

Take a look at the trailer for the This Is Us episode “Number Two” below.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

[Featured Image by Ron Batzdorff/NBC]