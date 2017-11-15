‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Cane & Lily Celebrate Something Special, A Clue ‘Lane’ Will Reconcile?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Lily (Christel Khalil) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) Ashby could find their way back to each other. Daniel Goddard posted a video on Instagram that celebrated their 10-year anniversary. Many Y&R viewers wondered if it was a hint that “Lane,” the name the fans dubbed the couple, would be getting back together.

Lily and Cane have been together for a decade. After surviving cancer, surrogate pregnancy, a twin scandal, and a few affairs, Young and the Restless fans hope they can find their way back to each other.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Cane and Juliet (Laur Allen) had drunken sex in Japan last year. It resulted in Juliet’s pregnancy with Cane’s son, Sam. When Juliet died in childbirth, it started social media buzz that Cane and Lily would get back together.

Lily’s hard stance against Cane is softening. She realizes that he’s hurting and needs someone to lean on. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Lily will offer help and may even help him with his new child. While it would be sweet if Lily would take on the mother role to baby Sam, it might be too soon for that. She may need some time to sort out her own feelings for the infant. She pointed out to Cane that she has no ill feelings toward his son, as he is innocent in this horrible situation.

Lily and Cane have proven that they can weather any storm. They survived cancer together and even figured out a way to have a family after Lily’s complete hysterectomy. They reconciled after Lily cheated with Joe Clark (Scott Elrod), the man who tried to set Cane up for extortion. Surely, they can find a way to get back together following a drunken hookup?

This November celebrates Cane & Lily's 10 year anniversary! And… after a decade of working with Christel this video kinda of sums up our relationship… #yr #Lane10 #WorldsGreatestFans ❤️ @christeladnana A post shared by Daniel Goddard (@thedanielgoddard) on Nov 14, 2017 at 9:12am PST

Young and the Restless fans hope that Daniel Goddard is a hint that Lily and Cane will get back together and raise Juliet’s son as their own. Cane’s teenage twins decided to put their feelings aside and support their father during this difficult time. It shouldn’t be too long before Lily follows their lead.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]