‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Peter August Sweeps Into Town, Is He Just A Businessman Or Someone More Sinister?

A new General Hospital character has just been introduced on Tuesday’s episode. Peter August, played by actor Wes Ramsey, has just arrived in Port Charles to meet with Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) about his new company Aurora Media. As innocent as that may seem now, things can change very quickly. Who will this man eventually turn out to be?

Wes Ramsey has personal ties to another General Hospital star. He and Laura Wright, who plays the role of Carly Corinthos, are a couple in real life and fans are excited to finally see him on-screen. It looks like he will be involved with Billy Miller’s version of Jason Morgan right now as he is looking to hire him as a CEO of his new company. But will Peter end up being much more than that?

General Hospital fans are leaning towards this guy being Oscar’s father. Josslyn’s boyfriend is on the search as he is getting closer to finding him, according to She Knows Soaps. November sweeps is underway and that means exciting things are coming up. It is rumored that soap actress Tamara Braun, who is coming on board on November 22, will play the role of Dr. Kim Nero, Oscar’s mom. So, the timing is perfect to reveal who his dad really is.

With Peter August now in town, it seems that these two characters may collide as Oscar’s parents. However, Braun was seen in a GH clip featuring the Jason Morgan twin story line. What does that suggest as to how her character will fit in?

General Hospital spoilers have teased that she will be involved with the two Jasons somehow. Another rumor says that it is not Peter August who will be his long-lost dad, but it will be revealed that one of the two Jason Morgans who will be Oscar’s daddy.

If that is true, where does that leave Mr. August? He could just be the businessman that Miller’s Jason Morgan hires to help run Aurora Media. Or he could very well turn out to be someone with an agenda.

There is also the mystery of who Dr. Klein’s boss really is. Andre Maddox also reports back to him or her. General Hospital viewers have been trying to figure out who it will end up to be, and now with this new guy in town, the list just got bigger.

It may fit right in with him getting involved with the twin brothers. On Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital, August inquired if Jason really was the real Jason Morgan. That answer is still up in the air at this point, but there is a possibility that this new character could be the big bad boss who was instrumental in drugging and holding Burton’s Jason at the Russian clinic for years. That story line would be quite a juicy one for Wes Ramsey.

There are many things happening on General Hospital these days, so be sure to stay tuned in to see more. With Steve Burton back and Tamara Braun returning soon, it should be one wild ride!

[Featured Image by Michael Hickey/Getty Images for Bloomingdales]