‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’: Shannon Beador’s Restaurant Is On Hold After David Removes His Financing

Shannon Beador has plans to open a restaurant but unfortunately, those plans have been put on the back burner due to her impending divorce from estranged husband David Beador.

Earlier this week, The Real Housewives of Orange County star appeared on an episode of Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, and during the episode, she opened up about the current status of her restaurant plans, explaining that due to her lack of financing, she is in need of investors.

“My husband is not financing the restaurant anymore. So we’re ready to go, the menu is set, so I’m looking for investors right now,” she explained, according to a report by The Daily Dish on November 14.

Shannon Beador initially announced plans to open a restaurant in August of this year and said that fans would be seeing her do so on the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Also at the time, Shannon Beador said that her logo was nine lemons.

Sadly, jut months later, Shannon Beador confirmed that she and David Beador had decided to put an end to their marriage after 17 years and three children, including 16-year-old Sophie and 13-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.

Shannon Beador and David Beador faced marital problems throughout Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Orange County and at one point, Beador was seen telling her co-star and friend, Tamra Judge, that her husband felt more like a roommate that her partner.

During the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, David Beador revealed that he had cheated on his wife for several months with another woman but dedicated himself to working things out through counseling. A short time later, Shannon Beador and her husband were on good terms and even renewed their vows. Unfortunately, their good times came to an abrupt end weeks ago and now, they are working out the details of their divorce.

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Peggy Sulahian, and Kelly Dodd, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]