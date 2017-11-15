Gwen Stefani Reacts To Blake Shelton Being Named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ [Video]

Gwen Stefani is responding to the news that Blake Shelton, her boyfriend of just over two years, was named 2017’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. The outlet officially confirmed the somewhat surprising news on November 14 after leaked reports claimed Shelton had been chosen by the publication earlier this week, and Stefani is making it pretty clear that she most definitely supports this year’s choice.

Gwen was asked for her opinion on the news before it was officially confirmed, and she told Access Hollywood that her man’s prestigious new title was just proof that she “scored” in a major way after the twosome started dating back in 2015.

“Oh my god, well they got that right!” the “Used To Love You” singer said when asked what she thought of her man being crowned the Sexiest Man Alive by People.

“Wow, I knew I was on to something,” she then joked of Blake’s new title, admitting that her boyfriend’s honor reflects even better on her.

“Wow, I’m gonna look really good huh? I already had scored but now I really scored,” Gwen then added, but admitted that even if Blake wasn’t bestowed the title this year that she “still scores” when it comes to the country star, who she first met in 2014 when they were both coaches on The Voice.

The two famously began dating a year after they met on the set of the NBC show in October 2015, shortly after Shelton divorced former wife Miranda Lambert and Stefani split from her husband of 14 years, Gavin Rossdale.

But while Gwen seemed pretty happy to see her man bestowed the honor this week, not everyone was quite so thrilled with the magazine’s choice this year. It’s safe to say that seeing Blake given the crown of Sexiest Man Alive this year inspired some very mixed reactions from fans online after Gossip Cop leaked the news earlier this week.

A slew of social media users voiced their opinions on the pretty controversial decision before People officially confirmed the news late on November 14, with many making it pretty clear that they weren’t exactly on board with the pick for this year.

Comments ranged from support and surprise at Shelton gracing the annual magazine cover to downright anger at this year’s Sexiest Man Alive choice.

But it sounds like Shelton is taking the comments – both good and bad – all in stride.

After Stefani commented on her boyfriend’s new title earlier this week, Shelton posted a link to the announcement and unveiled his cover feature on Twitter on November 14 where he joked to his more than 20 million followers that they shouldn’t hate him because he’s so beautiful.

“Thank you @people!!!! Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful…” Blake joked in one message posted to the social media site, before he continued to poke fun at his new title in a number of other tweets.

“I am eating a pickle. A sexy wet pickle… #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful,” Shelton then wrote, before following up with, “I have the hiccups… And they sound so sexy. #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful.”

As for what’s next for Blake and Gwen, the couple are next expected to grace TV screens together again next month after Shelton recently joined Stefani for the taping of her upcoming Christmas special, expected to air on NBC next month.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards]