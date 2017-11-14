‘Justice League’ Premiere In Hollywood Sees Ben Affleck And Gal Gadot Skipping The Press Line

On November 13, the Justice League movie premiered in Hollywood at the Dolby Theatre. While the stars of the DC Extended Universe spent plenty of time on the red carpet, mingling and taking pictures, one thing that some of the stars did not do was speak to the press. In fact, two of the movie’s biggest stars, Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman, and Ben Affleck, who plays Batman, actually skipped the press line at the Justice League premiere.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, while all the stars dazzled on the red carpet, for many members of the press, there was never an opportunity to speak to Affleck or Gadot. While the two actors seemingly chose to skip the press line, they did take the time to speak to the hosts of the official live stream for Warner Bros., covering the premiere of Justice League.

Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot were not the only Justice League stars to mostly avoid the press. Ezra Miller, who plays The Flash, and Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman, also seemed to be “avoiding” members of the press, although they both posed for pictures. Even as he seemed to be staying away from the press, Momoa did take a moment to apparently horse around with some bloggers while on the red carpet.

You can’t save the world alone. The #JusticeLeague is ALL IN at the #JLWorldPremiere. See them in theaters this Friday! pic.twitter.com/xE8DqpsLKq — Justice League Movie (@justiceleaguewb) November 14, 2017

With so many scandals hitting Hollywood over the past few months, it seems to be more common for stars to make the decision to skip the red carpet in order to avoid having to answer questions about topics that many consider to be controversial. The red carpet for Justice League comes at a time when even one of the movie’s biggest stars, Ben Affleck, has been at the center of his own scandal. Plus, Gal Gadot has been making headlines as a “champion for women’s issues,” following her solo Wonder Woman movie over the summer, as well as her canceling an appearance to speak at a dinner in honor of Brett Ratner, who has also been accused of misconduct.

Although Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, and Jason Momoa seemed to be avoiding the press at the Justice League premiere, at least two of the movie’s stars did take the time to stop and answer questions. Henry Cavill, who plays Superman, and Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg, both stopped to speak to the press, while also posing for pictures like their fellow co-stars.

While some of the Justice League stars may have chosen to skip the press line at the Hollywood premiere of the movie, the cast has been making the rounds doing interviews leading up to the movie’s theatrical debut. Whether they have spoken as a group, one-on-one, or in sets of two, all of the stars have been sharing their thoughts on the movie and their own roles in the team up, leading up to the film’s premiere.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]