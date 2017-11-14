Brad Pitt Reportedly Dating This Princess, New Romance For The Hollywood Heartthrob

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have endured a difficult split and are currently still finalizing their divorce and custody arrangements involving their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

Over the past year, since the former A-list couple’s marriage met its demise, Pitt has been falsely linked to a number of women. The most recent rumor that has been put to rest involves 21-year-old, Ela Purnell. Yet the relationship rumors keep getting churned out and the most recent report involves a Princess of Monaco-Princess Charlotte Casiraghi.

The claim was first made by Australian magazine New Idea after the pair allegedly made their first public appearance at a Los Angeles Country Museum of Art event and turned heads.

Sources who spoke with the publication about the sighting, indicate that it was surprising to see Brad with Charlotte by his side after there have been so many ongoing rumors about who the actor is dating.

New Idea relays the words of the said source.

“No one could believe it when we saw them together. There have been rumors circulating for weeks that Brad has moved on with a new woman but no one was ready to see him hand-in-hand with royalty from Monaco.”

The 31-year-old princess is said to have been introduced to Brad Pitt by his Allied co-star, Marion Cotillard months back. Cotillard and PItt were the subject of romance rumors leading up to the fateful Brangelina split last fall, yet the beauty debunked these rumors herself. However, Marion is friends with Brad and close pals with Charlotte, which led the actress to play matchmaker for the two.

The publication goes on to note that the princess has a similar appeal to that of Angelina Jolie and is perhaps what has drawn Brad Pitt to the royal.

Despite the claims and details shared by the magazine, neither of the two has confirmed the romance, which leads to believe that this too may simply be another fabrication by an unreliable source.

Since his split from Angelina Jolie, Brad has reportedly been working on bettering himself through therapy and making more time for his children, as GQ reported earlier this year.

It’s unlikely that starting up a new relationship while still in the midst of such drama is something that Pitt would be focused on. Time will tell.

[Featured Image By Rich Fury /Getty Images]