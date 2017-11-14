Future Plans For Kenny Omega Revealed: Is ‘The Cleaner’ WWE Bound?

Kenny Omega is one of the best professional wrestlers in the world today not signed to the WWE. Omega has been plying his trade in New Japan Pro Wrestling since 2010, and he is the current IWGP United States champion. However, “The Cleaner” only has a contract with NJPW until the end of January 2018.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer (h/t Wrestling Inc.), Omega has a contract with NJPW until January 31, 2018, and there’s little talk of him leaving Japan. His contract was big news last year because there were talks about him signing with the WWE, and he’s one of the surprise entrants for the Royal Rumble. However, Omega decided to sign a one-year deal to stay with NJPW, and it seems like it will happen again next year.

Meltzer also noted that Omega is set to get an increase in salary, as well as more creative freedom for his character. It should also be noted that Omega has already been announced to appear on the Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor XII on April 7, 2018. NJPW and ROH have a partnership agreement, plus the fact that officials are comfortable enough to announce Omega for future shows means he is expected to stay in NJPW.

Jeremy Bennett of Sportskeeda believes that Kenny Omega being close friends with The Young Bucks has an effect on his future in terms of going to the WWE. Omega also has good friends currently signed with the WWE, but the recent cease-and-desist letters sent to The Young Bucks means it’s not the time for “The Cleaner” to go big time.

Omega is currently the reigning IWGP United States champion, and he is set to defend the title against WWE legend Chris Jericho at Wrestle Kingdom 12 on January 4, 2018, at the Tokyo Dome. The match’s announcement last week shocked everyone since Jericho is a longtime WWE superstar. Jericho had permission from the WWE, and the company could not stop him from wrestling in NJPW because he’s not under contract.

It should be noted that until Kenny Omega signs a new deal with NJPW early next year, these are all speculations at the moment. The WWE is still the biggest wrestling promotion in the world and it’s only a matter of time before Omega joins former NJPW stars in the company such as Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

[Featured Image by Ring of Honor Wrestling]