Katie Holmes’ More Seductive Image Reportedly All For Happiness Of Jamie Foxx

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been eluding fans and press for years in regards to their secretive romance. Since the turning point, that involved a walk hand-in-hand down a Malibu beach, many have believed that the event was intentional by the pair to go public with their relationship, as People reported shortly after.

However, reports have been made that the media frenzy that began after Jamie and Katie were caught on their romantic walk had led to a brief split between the mysterious duo. As Celebrity Insider states, the split was initiated by Foxx but was short-lived seeing as the two are now apparently back together.

Rumors are swirling that Katie Holmes is worried that the next split might be a final one and that the Dawson’s Creek alum has been doing all she can to keep Jamie Foxx by her side. The publication indicates that this is the primary reason that Holmes’ has begun dressing more seductively and even cut her hair shorter, which Foxx is reportedly a fan of.

A source shared with the publication that “Holmes often feels that Foxx can slip away because he fears commitment.”

As for whether the pair will be heading down the aisle anytime soon, the insider states that “Jamie does not even know if he wants to get married to Katie, let alone have a child with her,” and that he loves the children he has, as does Katie.

When it comes to Holmes’ attraction to Foxx, the beauty reportedly finds the relationship a refreshing change from her marriage to action superstar Tom Cruise. This mainly has to do with Katie feeling like she is more of an equal to Jamie.

See 12 celeb duos who tried to be secretive before going public!https://t.co/ORiZZXQGOq — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) November 6, 2017

“He makes her feel like a grown woman,” the insider insists, adding “Jamie respects Katie’s opinions and her independence, and he would never dream of telling her what to do.”

The relationship Katie Holmes has found with Foxx is clearly quite opposite to that which she shared with Tom Cruise. The mother to Suri Cruise appreciates how Jamie likes to keep their private life private and is a fan of how he avoids the media spotlight when it comes to relationships. After the media circus that was ongoing while Holmes was married to Cruise, who can blame the star for wanting the exact opposite.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been linked for years now and have recently been spotted more frequently than in earlier months. Although this has prompted speculations that the two are perhaps heading for marriage, it seems that marriage is not on the horizon for Katie and Jamie and that they are simply enjoying their low-key romance as it is.

[Featured Image By Presley Ann /Getty Images]