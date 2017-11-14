Is Prince Harry Breaking The Rules For Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry has lately been wearing what Prince William and Kate Middleton dub as his “Windsor whiskers.” But, it appears he is breaking some pretty serious rules and this is causing controversy throughout Great Britain. Could Prince Harry be breaking the royal rules to appease his girlfriend, and probable future fiancé, Meghan Markle?

On Sunday, Prince Harry attended the Remembrance Sunday service alongside his brother Prince William, Prince Andrew and his father Prince Charles laid the wreath. Harry was decked out in full regimentals, but with a beard, albeit a neatly groomed one.

The Daily Mail reported that although Princess Diana’s youngest son had left the British military in 2015, he was “breaking military rules” for not attending the Cenotaph in London clean shaven. He is expected to follow the rules when he is in uniform.

According to the publication, a current member of the military showed great displeasure at seeing Harry with his beard.

“Prince Harry is letting us all down. There’s no place for beards in the Queen’s cavalry. He should have shaved it off for such an important day.”

Yet, a year ago, it could be noted that Prince Harry was wearing a beard when he led the nation in a moment of silence on Armistice Day, yet no one said a word.

In the past, it was reported that grandma would make him shave. Back in 2014, when Prince Harry returned from the Walking With The Wounded charity trek to the South Pole, he was sporting a beard.

According to Express, the Queen was reportedly irked by his facial hair as the royal staff are not allowed to grow beards, and asked him to shave it off “sooner than later,” which he did–but only after he showed it to his then girlfriend, Cressida Bonas. It was assumed that she would make the decision on whether he was going to shave it off or not.

So, could Harry have chosen to keep his rebellious beard in order to keep his current ladylove Meghan Markle happy? No one knows for sure, but as Harry has chosen to keep it, it may indicate that his ginger-loving girlfriend may also love the ginger beard.

Harry has worn his beard throughout their relationship. Since meeting the Suits actress, the couple have been wearing matching bracelets, so it could be safely assumed that she loves the “Windsor whiskers.”

As for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth’s disapproval of Harry’s beard, just two years ago, royal photographer Chris Jackson noticed how Harry in a beard looked exactly like Prince Philip in his youth. The Queen’s spouse appears to be in full regimentals and wearing a beard, but there is no indication that he was considered a rebel for doing so.

Prince Philip and Prince Harry Are Basically Twins https://t.co/d7zrYI4m5s pic.twitter.com/tNezJ4GHiT — TOWN&COUNTRY (@TandCmag) January 23, 2017

Do you think Prince Harry should have shaved his beard for Remembrance Day? Or, do you think that as he is out of the military now, he does not need to shave?

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation]

