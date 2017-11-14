Today marked the two-year anniversary since the coordinated Paris attacks that claimed the lives of 130 people and injured more than 600. At the French capital, a series of ceremonies were held to honor and paid homage to the victims who attended this public event.

Current French President, Emmanuel Macron, was accompanied by his wife and included former French President François Hollande. In addition, Paris Mayor, Anne Hidalgo, was present during these emotional commemorations of French citizens.

These ceremonial services were held in multiple locations in Paris in remembrance of these organized attacks, according to The Guardian.

“The homage began at the Stade de France where the first attack happened, and was repeated at four other sites included the Bataclan concert venue where 90 people died on the night of 13 November 2013. It ended in front of the town hall of the 11th arrondissement, where balloons were released.”

The English daily news report explained that two of the members of the American rock band, Eagles of Death Metal, played a short tribute. They sang “Save a Prayer”, which happened to be the song they performed prior to the shooting that unraveled these tragic events.

These attacks in Paris were the deadliest dating back to World War II. France was on heightened alert because of the January 2015 attacks on Charlie Hebdo offices. These terrorist efforts were claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). In addition, the action led by ISIL was in retaliation for the French airstrikes that targeted the organization in Syria and Iraq.

Emmanuel Macron silently honored victims of the 2015 Paris attacks and a metal band gave a surprise performance https://t.co/FvR2uuGYdA — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) November 13, 2017

For this particular ceremony, President Macron did not make any public speeches and mourned with the victims instead. Details remain at large as French investigators continue to compile the information that led to this terrorist operation.

Two years on, we remember the 130 victims of the November 2015 Paris attacks. While we spare a thought for those we lost, we remind ourselves that actions must be put in place to stop this happening again. #ParisAttacks pic.twitter.com/5ej5zGDVSm — Defend Europa (@DefendEvropa) November 13, 2017

These commemorative services came a month after an Islamic State Militant stabbed and killed two women at a Marseille train station. Moreover, the suspect was in custody days earlier and eventually released. After the carrying out the fatal assault, the suspect once identified was found to have eight different identities.

The country since the 2015 massacre had declared a state of emergency. As of November 1, France officially ended the state of emergency decree and instituted a new anti-terrorism law to safeguard the nation from potential threats, corroborated by Reuters.

“The new anti-terrorism law, effective Wednesday, gives police extended powers to search properties, conduct electronic eavesdropping and shut mosques or other locations suspected of preaching hatred.”

[Featured Image by Christian Hartman/AP Images]