WWE News: ‘Survivor Series 2017’ Match Updated As Team Gets New Member

During the latest episode of WWE Raw, the upcoming Survivor Series 2017 pay-per-view card was updated a bit more. One of the teams involved in the traditional elimination matches finally got its final team member. That’s because a special match was held to determine who would take the spot. Here are all of the latest details on which superstar qualified to participate in the upcoming pay-per-view and what to expect on Sunday.

It was reported via ProWrestling.net website that a triple threat match took place between Bayley, Dana Brooke, and Mickie James during the first hour of the latest Raw episode in Atlanta, Georgia. The winner of the match would get to join the women’s Team Raw led by Alicia Fox at Sunday’s pay-per-view to take on Team SmackDown. Therefore, Fox was at ringside along with the other three members of the team so far: Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, and Asuka.

As the match went forth, Dana Brooke was eventually knocked out of the ring near the women watching from the ramp area. Asuka would go over to her to make sure she was alright as Dana was getting to her feet. An enraged Dana Brooke shoved Asuka away and told her “get off me.” After glaring at Asuka, Brooke got back in the ring to compete. Asuka would chase after her and eventually connected on a roundhouse kick on the outside of the ring to take Dana out of the match.

Back in the ring, Mickie James gained momentum after landing a jumping move from the top rope to take down Bayley. Everyone’s favorite “Hugger” made a comeback though, and blocked Mickie’s finisher moments later. From there, Bayley connected on the Bayley-to-Belly Suplex and picked up the big pinfall win. Post-match, Sasha Banks rushed into the ring to hug Bayley. The rest of the women’s team also joined them in the ring.

That makes the 5-on-5 match official for Survivor Series 2017. There had been some WWE rumors this weekend that Paige might get the spot in her big return to WWE. However, it appears that WWE chose to stick with Bayley for the Survivor Series PPV. What this means for Paige is unknown, but it’s always possible she could end up challenging Alexa Bliss at some point in the near future.

WWE fans, are you happy to see Bayley get the final spot for Team Raw or do you think Paige or another women’s star should have won the spot?

