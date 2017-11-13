‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Lowell Says She’ll Hold Her Daughter ‘A Lot Closer’ After Scary Incident

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram over the weekend after a scary event that happened near her home in Michigan. The MTV personality posted a snapshot of her young daughter, Nova, 2, with a sweet caption after feeling overwhelmed by yet another shocking event in the world.

According to a Nov. 13 report by In Touch Weekly magazine, Catelynn Lowell took to social media to share a heartfelt post about her daughter Nova, stating that she would be “holding” her little girl “a lot closer and a lot tighter” after a shocking shooting occurred close to where they live. “I’m never letting you go,” the Teen Mom OG star added.

The report reveals that a Michigan woman was shot and killed over the weekend while at an indoor play center. The 34-year-old mother of two was killed at the facility among dozens of parents and children who were there to attend a child’s birthday party. The victim’s killer was her very own husband. The shooting also took place in front of the woman’s children, a 4-year-old and a 9-year-old.

My world ???? my baby ???? I'm going to be holding you a lot closer and a lot tighter… and I'm never letting you go ❤️ A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Nov 12, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

The victim was reportedly shot at point blank range which caused “mass hysteria” among the crowd at the facility according to Deputy Chief Ron Buckmaster, who added that the woman was transported to a local hospital, but later died from her injuries. The woman’s husband and killer later shot and killed himself. The incident seemingly weighed heavily on Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell’s heart, as she felt the need to give her own child some extra love and attention after the brutal crime occurred.

Meanwhile, Catelynn Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, may soon have yet another little one to shower love and attention on. The Teen Mom OG couple recently revealed that they hoped to make a pregnancy announcement “soon,” leading fans to believe that they are either already expecting another child together, or that they are currently trying to get pregnant. As fans already know the pair share two children together, daughter Nova, 2, and daughter Carly, whom they placed for adoption when they were teenagers.

What are your thoughts on Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell’s sweet post in the wake of a tragedy in her home state of Michigan?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]