‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sam Is Convinced Patient 6 Is Real Jason Morgan, Miller’s Character Heartbroken

General Hospital (GH) spoilers state that Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) gets a nasty shock when he catches Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Patient 6 (Steve Burton) hugging. He’s been preoccupied lately with plotting how to prove that he is the real Jason Morgan and that Patient 6 is Drew. So he panics when he catches Patient 6 and Sam hugging because it signals to him that he is losing the battle to Patient 6.

Patient 6 is determined to convince Sam that he is the real Jason Morgan. But he realizes he has to bide his time and make his move at an opportune moment. He is confident that he has proof of his identity as the real Jason Morgan and that when he gets the opportunity he will be able to convince Sam. However, he faces the challenge of first getting Sam to listen to him, and thanks to Carly (Laura Wright) who convinces Sam, Patient 6 soon gets the chance to make his pitch.

General Hospital spoilers for November 17 and the week of November 20 from Daytime Royalty state that after biding his time and waiting for the right moment, Patient 6 seizes an opportunity to make his pitch to Sam. His powerful pitch relies heavily on their shared past memories and the love they had for each other. He pours his heart out to Sam and tells her he still loves her. Sam is overwhelmed by Patient 6’s powerful, passionate, and emotional plea. She will likely tell Patient 6 that she is convinced that he is the real Jason Morgan, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Fans shouldn’t be surprised that Sam goes with her instincts about which of the two men is the real Jason. It is likely that she makes the declaration based on an instinctual understanding that Patient 6 is the man she married back in 2011.

General Hospital spoilers for November 20 state that Patient 6 and Sam are overcome by strong emotions and hug each other. Jason walks in and catches them in the act.

General Hospital spoilers state that Jason (Billy Miller) is devastated. He panics when he realizes that Sam and Patient 6 are reconnecting and that he could lose Sam to his adversary. He knows he must do something to stop a relationship developing between Sam and Patient 6, but he is at loss about how to deal with the situation. He consults Monica (Leslie Charleson) but all she has to offer is a pep talk that does nothing to put Jason’s mind at rest.

However, General Hospital spoilers hint that Monica might have information that could help to resolve the puzzle. Scott (Kin Shriner) could also eventually supply vital pieces that help to complete the jigsaw. He confronts Franco (Roger Howarth) and demands that he reveal what he knows.

When he was confronted by Jason Morgan, Patient 6, Jordan (Vinessa Antoine), and Sam at Elizabeth’s (Rebecca Herbst) house, Franco explained that the tests showed Jason and Patient 6’s DNA matched because they are Susan Moore’s twins. However, he did not say which of the two is Jason or which is Drew.

