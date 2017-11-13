Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ended their 12-year romance in September 2016 and soon after parting their ways, many publication houses started to write multiple gossips about their lives and especially about their alleged partners. Brad Pitt, who is currently busy filming science fiction thriller Ad Astra, is reported to be involved with the Monaco princess, Charlotte Casiraghi for the past month.

According to an alleged report, multiple sources believe that Brad Pitt and Charlotte Casiraghi have been quietly dating for more than a month after being introduced to each other via a mutual friend. The report further stated that after hiding their romance for almost a month, Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband attended a Los Angeles County Museum of Art event with the princess and the publication’s sources noted that Brad and Charlotte were inseparable.

Charlotte Casiraghi is the second child of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and Stefano Casiraghi, an Italian industrialist. Prior to her alleged involvement with Brad Pitt, as reported by New Idea, she was in a serious relationship with stand-up comedian and actor Gad Elmaleh. With the actor, she has a four-year-old son Raphaël, who, however, is not in the line of succession for the throne.

“No-one could believe it when we saw them together,” and alleged onlooker revealed to the magazine. “There have been rumors circulating for weeks that Brad has moved on with a new woman, but no-one was ready to see him hand-in-hand with royalty from Monaco.”

New Idea further alleged that Brad and Charlotte were introduced to each other by none other than Marion Cotillard. Back in 2016, when the A-list actor was married to Angelina Jolie, there were several reports that pointed towards the star’s alleged involvement with his Allied movie co-star Marion. The rumors between Brad and Marion became so intense that the Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to respond.

The alleged sources now revealed that Marion Cotillard and Princess Charlotte are very close friends, and after seeing Brad coming out from the emotional trauma after his separation with Angelina Jolie, the 42-year-old Cotillard was interested to help find his happiness.

Not only that, the 31-year-old Charlotte has widely been regarded as a young Angelina Jolie, and according to the alleged report, Brad Pitt reportedly feels that he can talk to her about anything and she will understand him.

“They’ve both got kids and have been through high-profile splits, and Brad feels he can talk to Charlotte about anything,” reported the unverified source. “Especially when it comes to his kids and his struggles to see them.”

As of this writing, the claims by New Idea are not verified by any representatives of Brad Pitt or Princess Charlotte Casiraghi. Well-wishers of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Charlotte Casiraghi should take the claims as nothing but yet another rumor in their personal lives.

Apparently, this is not the first time when rumors about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s personal lives have surfaced online. As earlier reported by Inquisitr, a previous report from New Idea allegedly talked about Brad and his life with his six children he has with Angelina. The magazine reported that Brad Pitt has not been with his kids since his split with Angelina Jolie. Gossip Cop debunked the claims and after confirming from their sources, it reported that just like any other celebrities, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie prefer to keep these kinds of matters private.

