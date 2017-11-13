Scott Brunton Reacts To George Takei’s Statement, Doubts His Sincerity Regarding LGBT Causes

Portland, Oregon man Scott Brunton, the former model who accused George Takei of sexually assaulting him more than 35 years ago, reacted over the weekend to the Star Trek actor’s denial of his allegations. Aside from expressing disappointment over Takei’s statement, Brunton also cast doubt on whether the longtime LGBTQ rights activist’s efforts to fight for his community came from the heart.

Speaking to OregonLive’s Lynne Terry, Brunton stressed that all he wants from Takei at this point is an apology for what supposedly happened one night in 1981, when he was a struggling 23-year-old actor and model. He also added to the story he told the Hollywood Reporter earlier this week, which related how Takei, then 43- or 44-years-old, allegedly tried to take advantage of him while he was at an especially vulnerable state.

While most of the details Scott Brunton shared about his night with George Takei were similar to what he had previously discussed with the Hollywood Reporter, he placed emphasis on how sure he was that Takei had added something to his drink that made him dizzy and disoriented.

“I know unequivocally he spiked my drink. It takes a lot more than two drinks to put me out,” said Brunton, whom OregonLive noted stands 6-feet-2 and weighed approximately 175 pounds at the time.

Moving on to the statement George Takei posted on his Facebook page, where he denied sexually assaulting Scott Brunton or even having a clear memory of him, the former model, now 60, said that he was “hurt, but not surprised.” He also admitted being attacked by Takei fans on social media, and accused of taking advantage of the wave of sexual harassment allegations against male public figures and trying to smear the reputation of someone who had long fought for LGBTQ rights.

“I was torn by that,” Brunton told OregonLive.

“He’s done a lot toward LGBTQ rights and causes. But I’m not sure if it was from the heart.”

Aside from telling his friends about the purported incident, Scott Brunton said that he wanted to confront George Takei in 1994 when the actor was in Portland to promote one of his books. Brunton recalled that Takei was still able to remember him when he called the actor at the Benson Hotel, but when it came to the book signing, he chose not to pursue the matter, as the setting “wasn’t appropriate” for asking Takei about what motivated him to do what he allegedly did in 1981.

“I was rather disappointed in him as I thought he was becoming my friend,” Brunton added.

“All he really wanted to do was get in my pants. It hurts your sense of self worth.”

Following the alleged incident with George Takei, Scott Brunton returned home to Portland and embarked on a successful career as a model, appearing in commercials and also moving to London at one point in his career. After leaving the modeling world behind, he owned a Portland hair salon and a bath mat business. He has since moved to the small town of Bandon, Oregon, where he lives with his husband, retired lawyer Duke Wolf.

When asked to offer some final words on the matter, Scott Brunton said that George Takei essentially dug himself into a hole through his October interview with Howard Stern. As previously reported by HuffPost, Takei seemed to claim that he had previously tried grabbing other men by their genitals, but added that such actions would have been consensual, and didn’t take place on the job.

