Tiffany & Co. has been opened in its flagship store at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street since 1940, but Friday, the company opened The Blue BoxCafé where you can finally have breakfast at Tiffany’s. The cafe is Tiffany blue from walls to chairs to banquets and plates with silver and white accents.

The menu at The Blue Box Café will be simple, American fare according to the Tiffany & Co. press release.

“[The Blue Box will serve] American classics made with the highest quality, regionally sourced ingredients. The simple menu—which will change and evolve through the seasons–is a refined take on signature New York dishes, reinvented to be uniquely Tiffany.”

And for Breakfast at Tiffany’s the press release suggests coffee and a croissant with a choice of avocado toast, truffled eggs, or a smoked salmon bagel with schmear for $29. Visitors to Tiffany & Co. can find The Blue Box Café on the fourth floor of the flagship store alongside Tiffany’s home and accessories collection.

It’s unclear what took the company so long to provide a venue for patrons to have an actual breakfast at Tiffany’s, considering that the novella was released in 1958, and the movie with Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s came out in 1961.

You can now have breakfast at Tiffany at The Blue Box Cafe. Visit our New York flagship store today. A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco) on Nov 11, 2017 at 6:03am PST

The Blue Box Café and the renovated fourth floor of the flagship location of Tiffany & Co. is the first major project for the company’s new chief artistic officer, Reed Krakoff. Krakoff is obviously trying to attract a younger crowd because gone is the dark wood paneling and in its place is light marble and white walls.

Richard Moore, the vice president and creative director who oversees store and window design says that The Blue Box Café is worth dropping by to see.

“[The Blue Box Café is] yet another reason to visit our new fourth floor, and we hope it will draw customers up to experience the artfully composed home of Tiffany’s new luxury home and accessories collection of elevated everyday objects.”

Introducing The Silver Cup Project, featuring our sterling silver coffee cup from the new Home & Accessories collection. #TiffanyEveryDay A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco) on Nov 1, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

And the restaurant doesn’t just serve Breakfast at Tiffany’s, but you can also order lunch or tea and a cake which looks just like a Tiffany’s blue box with glossy blue icing and a big, white confectionery bow. Instead of art on the wall, the cafe has miniature shop windows with small displays of jewelry and home items.

Holly Golightly would be proud that there is finally a place to have an actual breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Are you interested to check out The Blue Box Café at Tiffany & Company to finally have breakfast at Tiffany’s?

[Featured Image by Wilfredo Lee/AP Images]