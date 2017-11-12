‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Next Two Weeks: Billy Tries To Make Up With Phyllis, Vicky’s Bold Move

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the next two weeks state that the Abbotts and the Newmans face turmoil after Abby (Melissa Ordway) is kidnapped and Dina (Marla Adams) is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of November 13 state that when Zack (Ryan Ashton) tries to runaway with Abby, she realizes the truth that he can’t be trusted and demands that he pull over so that she can get out of the car. Zack takes Abby to a storage unit he owns and tries to convince her to run away with him, but she makes it clear to him that their relationship is over. Scott (Daniel Hall), who had been chasing Zack’s car, arrives and tries to stop Zack. However, Zack outmaneuvers Scott. He traps Scott and Abby in the storage unit and takes off.

Dina Helps To Solve A Mystery

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of November 13 state that Abby and Scott wait helplessly for help to come after Zack (Ryan Ashton) locks them up in a storage unit. It turns out that after Dina runs away from the scene where she stabs Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) in the arm, she goes to the parking lot and climbs into the back of Zack’s car

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that after Zack and Abby get out of the car and go to the storage unit, Dina climbs out of Zack’s car and returns to Genoa City. She later provides Jack (Peter Bergman) with clues that help Victor (Eric Braeden) to find Abby and Scott trapped in the storage unit.

Dina’s Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

When Dina return to Genoa City, Paul (Doug Davidson) arrests her after Victor calls the police. However, Dina’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis emerges in the week of November 13 and the cause of her erratic behavior becomes clear to everyone, according to spoilers from Daytime Royalty. Jack and Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and the rest of the Abbott family, are heartbroken to learn that Dina has Alzheimer’s disease.

Nick Uncovers A Dirty Secret About Chelsea’s Past

Young and the Restless spoilers for November 16, according to SheKnows Soaps, state that Nick (Joshua Morrow) is shocked to learn that Chelsea (Melissa Clair Egan) and Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) had teamed up in the past to steal from elderly women. Nick is shocked to learn that Chelsea had once been a con artist and scammer. He begins to fear that Chelsea could be planning to rip him off. He confronts Chelsea who defends herself by suggesting she is a different person now. She adds that it is unfair of Nick to judge her by her past actions.

Y&R spoilers for the week of November 13 indicate that Chelsea and Nick have a big quarrel.

Nick and Nikki Crash Victor’s Thanksgiving Gathering

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of November 20 state that Nick and Nikki crash Victor’s (Eric Braeden) Thanksgiving gathering, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. Fans will have to wait to see how Victor reacts to his unexpected guests.

Victoria Makes A Bold Move

With Victor still reeling under the impact of Zack’s sex rig scandal, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) takes it upon herself to make a bold business move. She keeps her fingers crossed that everything goes well.

Billy Tries To Make Up With Phyllis

Y&R spoilers for the week of November 20 state that Billy (Jason Thompson) makes a bold move to get back together with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). The two fell out after Billy’s shocking betrayal of trust in the Jabot spying scandal.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Phyllis will eventually rekindle her relationship with Billy.

