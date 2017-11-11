Notre Dame Vs. Miami 2017 Online: How To Watch Live Stream, TV Time, & Latest Odds

On Saturday night, college football fans will get to see Notre Dame vs. Miami live streaming online or on television in a rare meeting of these top 10 teams. As of right now, the Fighting Irish are considered a factor in the 2017 College Football Playoffs, but a win by the Miami Hurricanes could seriously boost their chances for consideration. Can they prevail at home over the juggernaut that is Notre Dame? Here’s the latest game preview including NCAA odds, start time, TV channel, and how to watch a live stream of Notre Dame vs. Miami on Saturday evening.

Florida will be where the spotlight falls on Saturday night. The undefeated No. 7 Miami Hurricanes (8-0) play host to the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) at Hard Rock Stadium in what has the makings of a classic showdown. The two teams don’t meet often during the regular season and this time around they both have CFP aspirations. As ESPN notes for today’s matchup, both teams are on winning streaks, with Miami coming off a 28-10 defeat of former No. 13 Virginia Tech last week and Notre Dame having defeated Wake Forest, 48-37. Prior to that, the Irish took down former No. 14 NC State and former No. 11 USC to show their abilities to beat some of the best in the nation.

It’s the first time these two teams have met while both ranked in the AP Poll in 27 years. Adding to the luster of the matchup is the fact that both teams offer impressive talent on both sides of the ball. Notre Dame owns one of the five-best rushing offenses in the nation, putting up 324.8 yards per game. They’re also scoring 41.3 points a game and holding opponents to just 18.4 per contest. On the other side, the Hurricanes rank No. 23 in the country for passing with 288.3 yards per game, and are the No. 12 team in scoring defense, holding teams to under 18 per game.

The odds for Saturday’s game favor the visiting Fighting Irish. As of this report, the point spread was at three points in their favor, with the moneyline price at -175. The home team was a three-point underdog or at +148 on the moneyline, while the over/under points total was at 59.5 for the complete game.

In terms of their historical meetings, Odds Shark indicates that Notre Dame has a 3-0 head-to-head record in their last three meetings. The Fighting Irish are also 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games, while Miami has gone 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games. In terms of the total, it’s gone over the number in eight of Notre Dame’s last 11, but under the total in all five of Miami’s last five games.

Game time for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Miami Hurricanes is slated for 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday night. ABC will provide the exclusive live televised coverage on their affiliate channels around the United States. There is live streaming available on WatchESPN or ESPN3 for cable and satellite subscribers who have access.

In addition, anyone who has SlingTV with ESPN and ESPN2 as part of their channel package should be able to see the game on a live stream feed online. New customers can sign up for a one-week free trial by going to Sling and choosing Sling Orange channel package which has ESPN, ESPN2, and other channels to enjoy for a full week.

[Featured Image by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images]