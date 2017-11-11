Taylor Swift’s ‘Dress’ Is Freaking People Out, Hinting It’s The One Secret Boo Ed Sheeran Took Off

In the spirit of Britney Jean Spears — oops, Taylor Swift has done it again, and the pop star is drawing attention to a dress — perhaps, the one her rumored undercover lover, Ed Sheeran, took off.

Taylor Swift is headlining the celebrity news and entertainment cycles. After laying low for a spell, TSwizzle is back on the block in the fiercest way and she’s taking names.

Taylor’s highly anticipated Reputation album dropped Friday after she teased singles off her sixth studio project in previous weeks: “Look What You Made Me Do,” “Gorgeous,” “Call It What You Want,” and “Ready For It?” One post-album release title that is sending netizens into tailspins is “Dress.” Her close pal, Ed Sheeran, is an executive producer of the album.

Taylor is known for communicating her breakups and makeups through her music and subtly taking shots at her foes (Kanye West) and frenemies (Katy Perry). When “Reputation” dropped, Swifties took their best shots at trying to decode some of TSwift’s rather obscure lyrics.

The general consensus is that “Look At What You Made Me Do” is Taylor clapping back at haters, including the aforementioned names. However, Taylor Swift’s “Dress” focus track is a head scratcher for some listeners, according to Teen Vogue. A number of people on Social media raised the possibility that “Dress” is Taylor’s sly way of giving props to Ed Sheeran and outing their past or present romantic connection.

The “Dress” song is like a coming of age, so to speak, in that it shows Taylor revealing her sexual side and leaving the “oh, gee” persona behind. The lyrics — “Only bought this dress so you could take it off.” — are so charged that Taylor Swift’s parents were ushered out of the room during a listening session, according to insiders.

Now, think about Sheeran’s ginormous lion tattoo emblazoned on his chest. Taylor appears to weave Ed’s prominent body art into her “Dress” lyrics.

“Our secret moments in a crowded room / They got no idea about me and you / There is an indentation in the shape of you/ Made your mark on me, a golden tattoo.”

And if that’s not enough, the celebrity magazine drew a connection between Taylor’s personal struggles with past relationships and an often-cruel public at times. Sheeran was the glue, the shoulder that she needed to cry on in tough times, as the site suggests.

“Even in my worst times, you could see the best of me / Flashback to my mistakes / My rebounds, my earthquakes / Even in my worst light, you saw the truth in me.”

“Every time I hear DRESS #reputation all I could think about was this song indirectly obviously? referring to @edsheeran come on!” one Twitter user posted.

Taylor’s “risky, self-aware” album, as ABC News described it, is a new look for the singer. Swift appears to have shed her country roots in favor of a menagerie of sounds while she tries to find balance with electro-pop and a mad rush of emotion as her sound matures.

What do you think about Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” album? Is “Dress” her way of confirming a couple alert with Ed?

