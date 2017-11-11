Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez’s Pastor Carl Lentz Opens Up About Their Rekindled Relationship

Justin Bieber has been doing a lot of soul searching lately. The pop star’s rekindled faith has created a lot of buzz in the media and his pastor, Carl Lentz, recently opened up about their relationship and his romance with Selena Gomez.

According to Entertainment Tonight Canada, Lentz, who is the pastor at Hillsong Church in New York, admitted that he is rooting for Bieber and Gomez, just as long as they make each other better. Lentz explained how he wants Bieber to live a fulfilled life and that he hopes Gomez does the same. This doesn’t mean he endorses their roller-coaster romance, but it sounds like he isn’t opposed to it either.

Bieber and Gomez have recently attended Hillsong’s services in Los Angeles together. Bieber, of course, has been vocal about his friendship with the Hillsong pastor and frequently shares photos of him on social media. In fact, their friendship is believed to have influenced Bieber’s decision to cancel his tour this past summer.

For his part, Lentz revealed that he and Bieber have been friends for a long time. The mega-church pastor met the pop star when he was only 13 years old and considers him a part of his family. Lentz also counsels Bieber and says he is the voice of reason in Bieber’s life. Lentz is currently promoting his new book, Own the Moment, which will document his friendship with Justin Bieber.

As far as Bieber’s romantic life is concerned, Elle UK reports that he and Gomez have rekindled their relationship. The two have been dating on-and-off since 2010, and based on recent photos, appear to have gotten back together. When the couple broke things off a few years ago, Bieber went on to date several different women while Gomez was spotted getting cozy with Abel Tesfaye, also known as The Weeknd.

Gomez and Bieber have not confirmed their romance. An inside source, however, claims that Gomez is giving him a second chance because he was her first love. Bieber apparently holds a special place in Gomez’s heart, and she always hoped that they would eventually wind up together.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]