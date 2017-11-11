‘Flash,’ ‘Supergirl,’ ‘Arrow’ Producer, Andrew Kreisberg, Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Claims

Andrew Kreisberg, executive producer of popular CW shows like The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl, is in hot water after he was accused of sexual harassment by a number of people. In light of these allegations, Warner Bros. TV immediately launched an investigation to uncover the truth.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. already suspended Andrew Kreisberg after at least 15 women and four men surfaced and alleged that the showrunner harassed them in different ways such as engaging in inappropriate physical contact, making sexualized comments to female colleagues, touching, asking for massages, and even kissing people without permission.

After interviewing 19 sources who do not want to be named for fear of reprisal, it was learned that the sexual harassment has been going on for years. And with the narrations from different individuals, striking resemblances in the stories were noted and this shows that the pattern of abuse is similar.

The complainants have all worked with Andrew Kreisberg in TV productions. Some of them are still working with him while others have already left their post in the shows under the executive producer. Moreover, the accusers hold posts ranging from assistants to producers.

In fact, one high-level female producer revealed that she already brought up her concerns regarding Kreisberg’s inappropriate behavior to a senior executive at Berlanti Productions, however, it seems it fell on deaf ears as she said, “There was zero response.” She added that nothing happened or changed after she aired her complaints.

‘Supergirl,’ ‘Arrow’ Producer Suspended Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations by Warner Bros. https://t.co/dlUmRrxXJu — Variety (@Variety) November 11, 2017

Now, with regards to the executive producer’s suspension, Warner Bros. TV Group issued a statement.

“We have recently been made aware of allegations of misconduct against Andrew Kreisberg. We have suspended him and conducting an internal investigation.”

The company further stated that they take the accusations very seriously and are committed to establishing a safe working environment for their workers and everyone employed in their projects, thus they will not tolerate such behaviors.

On the other hand, Andrew Kreisberg was quick to deny the allegations. He said that sure, he commented on his female colleague’s clothes and appearances but they were not sexualized.

“I have proudly mentored both male and female colleagues for many years. But never in what I believe to be an unwanted way and certainly never in a sexual way,” Kreisberg explained.

Meanwhile, the Andrew Kreisberg sexual harassment claims are the latest in a series of allegations hurled against a number of famous Hollywood figures. Previously, Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Jeremy Piven, Ed Westwick, Louis C.K. and Brett Ratner have made headlines as people come forward to accuse them of abuse.

Watch Andrew Kreisberg’s interview by Variety below.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]