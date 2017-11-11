WWE Rumors: Another Major Star Leaving WWE Soon?

Over the years, many great talents have gone through NXT and found great success on the main roster, but Hideo Itami is one of the great performers who has been left behind in WWE’s developmental system. He’s been with WWE for three years without much to show for his time because a significant shoulder injury has derailed his NXT career. Unfortunately, it seems that Hideo Itami’s WWE career may be coming to an end.

Despite recent reports that Itami would be promoted to the main roster or possibly be moving to 205 Live in the near future, it’s being said that Hideo could be leaving WWE sooner rather than later for a return to Japan. His contract is expiring soon, so that will likely be the end of his WWE career. There is still time for him to get something going, but it doesn’t seem that it will be enough for him to re-sign with the company.

Apparently, the plan is for Hideo Itami to move to 205 Live before his deal expires. He just won’t be with the brand for a long term. 205 Live has lost Neville and Austin Aries this year. WWE officials are probably hoping that Itami can move to the brand and put over some talent before it’s time for him to go. There may be a WWE Cruiserweight Title reign at some point to give Hideo some gold before the end of his WWE run.

Unfortunately, few people will be satisfied with Hideo Itami’s run with the company. Injuries are a part of the business, but he was forced to sit on the sidelines while several other performers have grown NXT into the brand it is today. Back in 2014, Hideo was expected to be pivotal in developing the brand. It’s a shame that his WWE career will be remembered as “what could have been” when the WWE Universe looks back.

However, Itami hasn’t left the company just yet and there is still time for him to make his mark on WWE programming. It’s still possible that he could re-sign with the company, or work on a part-time basis. He would have a hero’s welcome upon his return to Japan. Whatever the future holds for him in this industry, most people are just hopeful that he can accomplish more than what the last three years have been like.

[Featured Image by WWE]