Real Reason Why Kurt Angle And Triple H Joined The Shield Revealed

Earlier this week, it was officially announced that Roman Reigns will be making his WWE return next week on Monday Night Raw. It’s also been confirmed that he’s been medically cleared. Roman’s viral illness was the worst luck considering The Shield had finally made their long-awaited reunion after three years. Reigns has been out of action for almost two months, but the powers that be found qualified replacements for him.

In Roman Reigns’ absence, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins have been working alongside Triple H and Kurt Angle during WWE live events and at WWE TLC. The Game and The Olympic Hero becoming “honorary” members of The Hounds of Justice has been a huge selling point for WWE’s European tour. At first glance, it seems WWE officials chose them to replace Roman for fun, but they were carefully selected for a reason.

It’s being reported that Kurt Angle and Triple H were chosen not to replace Roman’s spot in The Shield, but to replace his drawing power during WWE’s live events. WWE officials felt that the Raw roster lost a ton of drawing power once Reigns went down. Angle and Triple H were chosen to replace Roman as the big draw on those shows and their roles as “honorary members” was just to keep The Shield on WWE fans’ minds.

On paper, WWE officials were forced to deal with an unexpected hiatus from Roman Reigns after the plans for The Shield reunion were greenlit. WWE live events lost Roman’s drawing power and The Shield reunion all at once. Kurt Angle and Triple H were able to cover for Reigns during his absence and his return to Raw next week will be a big relief. Now, The Hounds of Justice can reunite heading into WWE Survivor Series.

Next week on Raw, the expectation is a big match between The New Day and The Shield will be confirmed for ‘Survivor Series.‘ Originally, Roman Reigns was meant to become a member of Team Raw at the show, which would have delayed The Shield reunion even longer. WWE officials made the decision that if Roman Reigns is back, then picking up right where he left off is the best thing to do heading into ‘Survivor Series.’

