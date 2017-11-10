Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright Get Asked About Wedding Plans: Find Out Their Answer

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright had a rough time on their spin-off this summer, but it looks like things are back on track for these two. E! shared that Jax and Brittany recently got asked about their plans for marriage, and so far, things are going well. Jax says that it isn’t if he will marry Brittany, but it’s more about when. They aren’t sharing that he has popped the question just yet.

E! News talked to the couple last night at the Boohoo.com Pop-Up Shop in Los Angeles. Brittany teased that she doesn’t have a ring on her finger yet. She has made it pretty clear to Jax that marriage is what she wants from him. Jax even admitted that he was against marriage and always has been against it, but that isn’t the case for him now.

“But until I met Brittany, that kind of changed. When I do get married, it definitely will be to Brittany,” he said. On their spin-off, Jax showed her family that he already had a wedding ring designed for her and picked out, but it sounded like he hasn’t ordered it yet. Jax has obviously been thinking about popping the question for a while.

Right now, Jax and Brittany are living on the same floor as Tom and Ariana. They get along great and Katie and Tom are just down the road. They spend a lot of time with other couples, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they end up married soon. If Jax pops the question, they might wait to show it on the new season of Vanderpump Rules, but when Tom and Katie got engaged, they went ahead and let the fans know about it on social networks instead of staying quiet. Jax and Brittany could already be engaged, but you never know with these two.

Do you feel like Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will end up married at some point? Do you think they are a great match? Sound off in the comments below on your thoughts, and don’t miss Vanderpump Rules when it returns to Bravo in December with new episodes.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]