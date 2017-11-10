Lala Kent Didn’t Steal Anyone’s Husband, Applauds Randall Emmett And Former Wife Ambyr Childers’ Co-Parenting?

Lala Kent took to Twitter on November 8 to clear up the ongoing rumors, likely about her relationship with Randall Emmett.

While Lala Kent didn’t disclose what exactly she was referring to in her video message to her fans and followers, the Vanderpump Rules star seemed to be discussing the Season 5 claims, which suggested she was dating the husband of actress Ambyr Childers, who shares two young children with the movie producer.

“It’s absolutely impossible for a human being to steal someone else’s human being. That’s called kidnapping. I would be in jail,” Lala Kent explained as she stood in a two-piece swimsuit with a pool in the background.

“I’m bored. I’m over it,” she added.

Lala Kent was first accused of dating a married man during the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules several months ago, and on Twitter, two of her co-stars, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, mentioned a man named “Randall” in mean tweets sent her way. Still, throughout the ongoing rumors, Kent has held her head high and continued to enjoy her romance out of the spotlight.

Lala Kent even quit Vandepump Rules due to the ongoing rumors and drama with her co-stars before ultimately choosing to return to the show for the Season 5 reunion in February and for production on Season 6 months later.

Even though Lala Kent has confirmed on Twitter that her relationship with Randall Emmett is no longer a secret, she continues to keep their private business off of Vanderpump Rules and off of social media as well. That said, she did seemingly respond to a kind message Ambyr Childers sent to her former spouse earlier this week.

As fans may have noticed, Randall Emmett posted an image of himself and his daughter on Instagram days ago and said that she was sad to see him leave town. In turn, the child’s mom said the photo was “so sweet” and told Emmett the girl was “so blessed” to have him as her dad.

“Watching two people co-parent flawlessly, is a beautiful thing,” Lala Kent tweeted the following day.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Lisa Vanderpump, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to premiere on Bravo TV on December 4 at 9 p.m.

