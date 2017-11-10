Mary Jo Eustace, the ex-husband Dean McDermott (now married to Tori Spelling) has thrown down the gauntlet by saying that she is now ready to send McDermott to jail for contempt of court after failing to pay child support for their son, Jack McDermott. But now sources say that Dean McDermott is dodging the process server that will serve him with the papers calling him back to court. But rather than telling Eustace that he will waive service, he is taunting her in the press.

It’s possible that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are angry that Mary Jo Eustace finally spilled the beans about her relationship with McDermott, and that he allegedly said that he regrets marrying Spelling. Eustace says that McDermott hasn’t paid for their son Jack’s rent at college (he bounced checks), and Spelling and McDermott’s situation with their creditors has caused people to come after Jack McDermott, draining his bank account twice.

Mary Jo Eustace says that the only way to make Dean McDermott honor his commitments is to take him back to court, and perhaps send him to jail.

“Now that we are going back to court for a second time for contempt of court, it’s jail time.”

Eustace says that since McDermott refuses to work, he is always going to have trouble paying his own bills.

McDermott’s ex, Mary Jo Eustace expected to face Tori Spelling’s husband next week in court, but Dean McDermott is reportedly dodging service. McDermott is supposed to face Eustace in court on November 16th, but he has still not been served despite an extended effort. If he is not served by tomorrow then the hearing will have to be postponed. But Dean McDermott is only delaying the inevitable because he is now facing time behind bars.

But in response to claims that he is dodging process servers, McDermott says that his ex perhaps should hire a better servers.

“Maybe they [should] get someone who is better at serving legal documents.”

I got to walk the red carpet as arm candy for this sexy man @imdeanmcdermott at #burbankfilmfestival for his new feature film @garlicandgunpowder I'm so Proud of you babe! #heishilariousinit @greatactor #proudwifey A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Sep 9, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

It is possible that Dean McDermott didn’t know who was trying to serve him with papers because there are several creditors reportedly after McDermott and Spelling (including the state and federal government), as he and Tori Spelling are reportedly hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt. Dean McDermott was seen driving his motorcycle at high speed, looking over his shoulder through Topanga like he was being chased, according to a witness.

“Dean [McDermott] was on his motorcycle, but I lost him in Topanga [ a neighborhood in Los Angeles]. He as weaving in and out of traffic and looking over his shoulder.”

Mary Jo Eustace has grown tired of waiting for Dean McDermott to pay up and watching him instead travel to resorts in Mexico and Iceland with Tori Spelling and his new family of five children on Instagram while her son scrambles to pay his rent. She has now documented McDermott and Tori Spelling’s excessive spending in court papers.

“He owes over $100,000 moving forward and I believe he has no intention of paying. He bounces my son’s university rent/tuition and is delinquent in paying therapist bills while he shops and throws lavish parties for his other 5 children.”

Do you think Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling are dodging service to avoid McDermott going to jail before Thanksgiving?

