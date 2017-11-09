Cam Newton Fantasy Value: Week 10 Matchup Brings Panthers Vs. Dolphins For Newton

For Week 10 of the NFL schedule, Cam Newton’s fantasy value will be in the spotlight as fantasy football team owners decide if he will help their cause. Newton and the Carolina Panthers will host Jay Cutler and the Miami Dolphins for the Monday Night Football matchup on the upcoming schedule. With the game in Charlotte, North Carolina, it bodes well for a big win for the home team. As of this report, the Panthers are 6-3 after the midway point and the Miami Dolphins have hit 0.500 with a 4-4 start that includes a 2-2 road record.

For his NFL season, Cam Newton has put up 1,978 yards and 10 touchdowns on 179-for-287 passing. He’s been picked off 11 times and sacked 23 times so far. In terms of his fantasy value, Cam ranks No. 8 through Week 9 of the NFL season, according to the Fantasy Pros website. He’s tallied 153.2 points in nine games with an average of 17 fantasy points in standard leagues. Cam had a 20.1 point performance in his Week 9 win over the Atlanta Falcons, thanks to a 13-for-24 outing that gave him 137 yards passing. He also rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown in the 20-17 win.

According to SB Nation, the consensus is that Cam Newton ranks fourth for Week 10 quarterbacks. At least one of the SB Nation team members ranked Cam No. 1 for the coming week, while the rest tend to have him at anywhere from No. 4 through No. 6 position on the board. A panel at Yahoo! Sports places Cam Newton lower on their list at the No. 7 spot. Their fantasy football experts have Newton ranked anywhere from third to No. 10 on the current quarterback list.

Will Cam face some issues with his top receiver traded? Despite the team trading Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills, the man who stepped up in his place looked solid against the Atlanta Falcons. Kevin Funchess had five catches for 86 yards in the Falcons’ game, while rookie Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel combined for 51 between them. Cam may need to find them much more in this upcoming game, as he could face difficulty scrambling away from Miami’s defense.

With Cam Newton getting to play the Dolphins in a Monday Night Football game, a matchup that Carolina doesn’t have on their schedule very often. As Odds Shark notes, they’re favored to win by nine points as of this report and have met five times in recent history. Miami has gone 4-1 in those meetings, but this particular situation may not favor them so well. The Dolphins rank at No. 14 in passing defense and are seventh in rushing defense. Miami comes into the game on a two-game slump, while Cam and company will roll with the momentum of a win that has them closer to overtaking their division.

All that seems to point towards a Carolina Panthers’ win, so look for Cam Newton to possibly have a big performance under Monday night’s spotlight. However, the rushing defense of Miami is something to consider too. Cam has had success on the ground recently which adds to his fantasy value. The Fantasy Pros predict the Panthers star to have 18.1 points in this upcoming game, so plan accordingly.

[Featured Image by Bob Leverone/AP Images]