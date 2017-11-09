The Weeknd Broke Up With Selena Gomez For One Simple Reason, And It Wasn’t Justin Bieber

The Weeknd broke off a nearly year-long relationship with Selena Gomez toward the end of October. Although Gomez recently hung out with ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd claims their breakup had nothing to do with Selena’s first flame. Why, then, would The Weeknd end his seemingly happy relationship with Gomez?

According to Narcity, toward the end of summer, the couple admitted to struggling in their relationship due to conflicting schedules. This past week, The Weeknd stated he had lost his passion for Gomez in recent months. He no longer wanted to be tied down by a relationship with her, and he reportedly gave Gomez a call and ended things over the phone.

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, did not seem too broken up over the split. The day their break up went public, The Weeknd posted pictures of himself partying at a nightclub in Toronto. His post-breakup actions have made some wonder if Bieber’s accusations about their relationship being strictly for publicity’s sake were legitimate.

Regardless of comments made by The Weeknd or Bieber, many believe the split was, at least partially, due to the amount of time Gomez and Bieber recently spent together. Bieber and Gomez were seen in public together three times the week of Gomez’s breakup with The Weeknd.

They began hanging out after Bieber reached out to Gomez following her life-saving kidney transplant. Although The Weeknd claimed to trust his girlfriend, it was no secret that he never trusted her ex-boyfriend, Bieber.

Fans remember that toward the beginning of Gomez’s relationship with The Weeknd, he and Bieber participated in a few hateful disputes via social media. After that, The Weeknd wrote a couple of songs in which he openly dissed Bieber.

Whether the break up was due to conflicting schedules or The Weeknd’s loss of interest in Gomez is unclear. Perhaps, Bieber is right, and the relationship was never real.

Whatever the reason for the split was, Gomez seems to be getting along just fine with ex-boyfriend, Bieber.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd, according to Billboard, is enjoying the single life and his new puppy which he refers to as a “Handsome Devil” on his Instagram page.

