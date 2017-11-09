‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: JJ Panics After Theo Is Shot, Abe Forbides Lani To See Him ?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that fans of the NBC soap are about to see a devastating tragedy take place in Salem, and JJ Devarux will be at the center of it all. Things will get so bad for JJ that he’ll be in the darkest place of his life, and viewers will get to see it all go down very soon.

According to the latest Days of our Lives spoilers and news, things are about to get heated in Salem. As many DOOL fans already know, Kate Roberts has hired Theo Carver to help her figure out who has been sabotaging DiMera Enterprises. When Theo is forced to do some undercover work to solve the mystery, he’ll be met by JJ, who will believe that he is an unknown criminal. When Theo runs from the scene, JJ will fire his gun, and the bullet will shockingly hit Theo.

Later, it will be revealed that JJ shot Theo, and not a criminal. Sadly, it will be too late for Theo, the bullet will have badly injured him and doctors will have to deliver the sad news that he is paralyzed to JJ, Claire, Abe, Lani, and others who love Theo.

In the latest #DAYS, Lani finds a key piece of evidence regarding Deimos' murder. https://t.co/b65P6ewMbl pic.twitter.com/CSSQa63lkN — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 12, 2017

Of course, JJ will take the shooting the hardest. He will be guilt ridden over having changed Theo’s life so drastically. Days of our Lives viewers will see JJ go to a very dark place, and things will get so bad that he’ll even see the spirit of his late father, Jack Deveraux, during his time of need. Meanwhile, JJ’s guilt won’t be the only thing he’ll have to deal with. JJ currently dates Theo’s sister, Lani, who is also his partner at the police force. Theo and Lani’s father, Abe Carver, has already expressed lukewarm feelings for him, and now Abe will be furious at JJ for hurting his son.

Things may get so bad that Abe actually forbids Lani from dating JJ any longer, and she may not want to after she finds out that it was her boyfriend who paralyzed her beloved little brother. Will JJ truely lose everything due to the shooting? Tune in to NBC weekday afternoons to see how it all plays out.

