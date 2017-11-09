Kim Kardashian Weight Loss Stuns: Keto Experts Share Tips For Achieving Her 75-Lb Ketogenic Diet Success

Kim Kardashian, Melissa McCarthy, and Beyonce have turned the ketogenic diet into the hottest celebrity weight loss trend of 2017. Beyonce lost 30 pounds in just three weeks, while Kim Kardashian and Melissa McCarthy used the keto diet to shed a combined 150 pounds, as the Inquisitr reported.

Other celebrities who have found weight loss success with the ketogenic diet include Tim Tebow, Kourtney Kardashian, Megan Fox, Adriana Lima, Mick Jagger, and Halle Berry, according to USA Today. These stars have helped boost interest in the high fat, low carb diet.

“Searches for ‘keto’ have quadrupled on Google in the last year.”

Since 2014, more than 69 million keto recipes have been saved, according to Pinterest consumer PR manager Lara Levin. But even though celebrities such as Kim Kardashian have shared their choice of a ketogenic diet on social media, there’s still some confusion about precisely how to use it for weight loss.

Ketogenic Weight Loss Diet Experts Explain How To Use Fat For Fuel

One key tip focuses on cutting carbohydrates and boosting fat. Dr. Eric Kossoff, director of the Child Neurology Residency Program at Johns Hopkins, explained that the ketogenic diet is designed to cause the body to turn to fat for fuel.

“It’s low carb but high fat so that your body will break down the fat as the primary fuel source. If you keep carbohydrates low enough, that’s what the body has to do.”

While healthy fats such as avocados and nuts are often mentioned in ketogenic diet food lists, Dr. Kossoff said that the diet includes a variety of foods high in fat.

Although stars such as Melissa McCarthy and Kim Kardashian have turned the ketogenic diet into a hot celebrity weight loss trend recently, the keto diet actually has been linked to epilepsy treatment since the 1920s, explained Dr. Kossoff. The diet continues to be used today for epilepsy, as well as weight loss.

The physician clarified that the exact mechanism is not known, but some factor such as low carbohydrates or the ketones “helps suppress seizures in people who have epilepsy.”

Butter And Whipping Cream On Keto Weight Loss Diet

And for those seeking tips to make the diet work for weight loss, Dr. Kossoff emphasized that eating plenty of fat is key.

“Your body will create ketones [by] eating a lot of butter, and mayonnaise and oils and whipping cream.”

But it’s the weight loss element of the ketogenic diet that has made the plan so popular for celebrities and others seeking a different type of weight loss plan.

Kim Kardashian’s Celebrity Weight Loss Guru Explains Keto Diet

Celebrity nutritionist Philip Goglia, Ph.D. is known for helping his clients lose weight fast. In addition to Kim Kardashian, Philip works with Christian Bale, Khloe Kardashian, and Kanye West. He cautioned that the ketogenic diet is not a permanent plan. Instead, he views it as ideal for fast weight loss.

“[The ketogenic diet] is used for temporary but quick weight loss. When in a state of metabolic ketosis, the body will shed pounds rapidly.”

Both keto diet experts caution that it’s important to be careful and consider health history before trying the popular weight loss plan.

“Just because Paul, your buddy, lost 15 pounds on a ketogenic food protocol, it doesn’t make sense that you just jump on it and start it without taking a look at a lipid profile for example and looking at your heart health history,” recommended Philip.

Kim Kardashian Credits Ketogenic Atkins Diet For Fast Weight Loss

Goglia revealed that Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian use fat, protein, and carbohydrates in different ways, adding to his view that a ketogenic diet isn’t right for everyone. While Khloe is “very fat and protein efficient,” Kim “has a dual structure where she utilizes fat, proteins and carbs in a balanced way,” said the expert.

Talking about her success with the keto diet, Kim revealed that she lost even more weight than she had hoped, reported E News.

“By sticking to a strict Atkins diet and fitness regimen, [Kim Kardashian] even surprised herself with how quickly the weight has come off.”

For those who feel that the ketogenic diet is too challenging, Kardashian offered encouragement.

“I think if you just really stay motivated and focused, the Atkins diet was so easy for me,” said Kim.

Kim Kardashian’s Personal Nutritionist Offers Keto Weight Loss Tips

Colette Heimowitz, who is Kim Kardashian’s personal nutritionist and Atkins Diet Vice President of Education and Nutrition, revealed the tips that she gave Kim, reported Women’s Health. To determine which carbohydrates and sugars to cut, read the label.

“The rule of thumb is to keep sugars at less than five grams per serving and net carbs at 15 per serving.”

In addition to boosting fat intake, Heimowitz told Kardashian to eat more protein. Kim stays full by eating protein, as well as high-fat foods. Colette also emphasized choosing carbohydrates that are high in fiber, which helps with digestion. As for which high-fat foods to choose, Kardashian focuses on healthy fats such as avocados and moderate servings of peanut butter while eliminating sugar and starchy carbohydrates.

