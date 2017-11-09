Backstage News On Why Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn Are Unhappy With The WWE

On-screen and real-life best friends, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, were reportedly sent home by the WWE from their European tour. Owens and Zayn are rumored to be unhappy with the WWE and it resulted in them going off script. The latest backstage news has revealed the reason why Owens and Zayn are unhappy with their employers.

As first reported by Mike Johnson of PW Insider, Owens and Zayn were sent home by the WWE after Tuesday’s SmackDown Live tapings in Manchester, England. The real-life best friends will miss five WWE Live Events in Europe and there is no word if they are going to be present in next week’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown Live.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet went on to confirm that Owens and Zayn were indeed removed from the remainder of the European Tour on Wednesday morning. Satin noted that two independent sources said that the two were sent home as a disciplinary move.

The report also mentioned that Owens and Zayn might have gone off script on SmackDown Live after Sami’s match with Kofi Kingston of The New Day. The duo was supposed to “feed” for The New Day, but they decided to not follow directions and leave the ring, leading to The New Day looking confused on WWE television.

For those who do not know, “feed” or “feeding” is when the heel runs at the babyface only to be fended off. The main purpose of “feeding” is to make the babyface look strong and generate cheers. However, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn went off script since they left the ring after attacking Kofi Kingston. They were supposed to come back and get beaten up by The New Day, but it did not happen.

Even the sound crew got confused because no music started playing with the entire segment ending very awkwardly. Pro Wrestling Sheet also reported that Owens and Zayn have been very difficult to work with lately and they are unhappy with the firing of close friend and former WWE creative writer, Jimmy Jacobs. The duo is also unhappy about Neville, another close personal friend of the two, walking out of the WWE.

According to Sports Illustrated, the WWE punished Owens and Zayn for going into business for themselves, and their punishment was approved by Vince McMahon. There was also an incident on the WWE tour bus wherein Owens was complaining loudly and it lasted for several minutes. With the release of Jacobs and Neville walking out, Owens and Zayn might also be unhappy with their booking.

After Sami Zayn turned heel at Hell in a Cell, he and Kevin Owens became stale as they lost to Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura, respectively. Their story with Shane McMahon stalled and it seemed like the WWE wanted them to put over The New Day, who are rumored to be facing The Shield at Survivor Series.

There no recent updates whether Owens and Zayn will get more punishment once the WWE European Tour ends. Owens and Zayn are Triple H guys, and it would be a surprise if they get released. They are two of the top heels on the main roster today and they are also more talented than most WWE superstars.

